Geopolitical tensions trigger oil prices – El Financiero

International oil prices soared to 2014 levels on Friday, pressured by escalating geopolitical tensions amid warnings from the United States that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

Analysts estimate that crude oil prices could reach $100 a barrel in the short term and $130 if there is an armed conflict, which could accentuate inflationary pressures.

The price of WTI rose 4.41 percent on Friday to $93.84 a barrel and Brent rose 3.92 percent to $94.99, the biggest gains since December 6, 2021 and its highest level in more than 7 years, since September 2014. .

The price of the Mexican export mixture stood at 86.84 dollars a barrel, its highest level since September 30, 2014 and accumulates an increase of 37 percent from December to date.

In the first hours of operations on Monday, Brent continued to rise and was trading at 95.44 dollars a barrel, with a gain of 1.06 percent. For their part, stock markets in Asia reported losses of 2.18 in the case of Japan’s Nikkei, while China’s Shanghai fell 0.63 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2 percent.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a news conference Friday that more Russian forces were arriving at the Ukrainian border and warned that an invasion could begin at any moment.

US President Joe Biden and leaders of other countries had calls this weekend, expressing concern about the buildup of Russian military forces around Ukraine.

Biden also had a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning him that the United States and its allies will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia in the event of an invasion, indicating that he is prepared for a diplomatic solution, but also for other scenarios.

global impacts

Analysts pointed out that the reports warning of the possibility of an armed conflict sent crude oil prices soaring, and they expect them to reach 100 dollars in a short time, which would accentuate concerns about inflation.

“The price of WTI oil may reach 100 dollars per barrel in the first quarter due to the rise in demand and limited reserves. If there were an armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it could reach 130 dollars per barrel,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic and financial analysis at Banco Base.

“If the reports are correct and there is a troop movement, Brent crude will have no problem rising above the $100 level,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda.

Kieran Clancy, an economist at Capital Econmics, said in a report that the situation suggests that energy prices may remain high for longer, putting upward pressure on production costs.

A recent Blomberg note notes that JP Morgan calculated that a $150 oil price level would reduce global economic growth this year to 0.9 percent from 4.1 percent forecast and inflation would rise to 7.2 percent. , from the current forecast of 3 percent.

Effects in Mexico

Siller pointed out that current oil prices and the expectation that they will continue to rise put pressure on inflation. He considered that although it could be thought that the high prices of crude oil are favorable for public finances, for Pemex, the problem of the oil company is not the price of oil, but its indebtedness and the financially unprofitable business due to high costs.

Miguel González, coordinator of the Center for Financial Studies and Public Finance at UNAM, indicated that high prices on the one hand mean higher income for Pemex and public finances, although barrel production is not at the level of previous years.

Likewise, he added, they mean more foreign exchange, which in principle strengthens international reserves. “However, it also puts pressure on the price of fuel and surely the decision to increase the subsidy so that it does not affect inflation so much,” he said.

With information from Guillermo Castañares and Cristian Téllez.