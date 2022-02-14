From the book: Ben Affleck prepared a beautiful video for Valentine’s Day for Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez received a romantic and special early gift for this February 14 from Ben Aflleck. The actor decided to gather photos and videos of both his first relationship and his current one to demonstrate the great love he has for the American singer.

In the background he decided to put the music video of the song On My Waywhich is part of the singles created for the film Marry me, which is played by Jennifer Lopez.

“Watching it made me think of the journey of true love, of its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it can actually last forever. This really melted my heart,” said JLO.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the first stage of their love relationship.

On the other hand, the current couple had already been together in the first instance from 2002 to 2004, and without having it in the plans, they met again in early 2021, 17 years after their first stage together ended.

In this regard, Jennifer Lopez declared: “I feel so lucky, happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story.”

Regardless of the love that existed between the two, the actress and singer stated that at first they were afraid to make their relationship public because of media pressure, but that this was no longer as important as in the past.

“We are so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again. Now we are older, we are smarter, we have more experience and we are in different places in our lives, ”she analyzed.

Finally, Jennifer Lopez, who premiered marry me Together with Owen Wilson and Maluma, he declared that he was very happy with who Ben Affleck is today: “I am so proud of him and the man he has become.”

Watch the romantic video below