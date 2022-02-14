From “Lord of the Rings” to cryptocurrencies, the most prominent Super Bowl spots

This content was published on February 14, 2022 – 04:10

Los Angeles (USA), Feb 13 (EFE).- From the trailer for “The Lord of the Rings” to advertisements for cryptocurrencies and electric cars, going through many Hollywood parodies, the 2022 Super Bowl, which ended up crowning The Los Angeles Rams once again stood out for their very expensive and highly commented commercials.

Up to 7 million dollars for 30 seconds were paid to appear in the advertising of the match that was broadcast in the United States by NBC, Telemundo and the Peacock platform.

That fortune gives access to a huge audience: in 2021, despite the fact that it was the lowest figure in 15 years, 92 million viewers connected to watch the NFL final.

With those numbers in mind, it’s easy to understand why Amazon aired the first “teaser” (advance) of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” at the Super Bowl, its long-awaited series inspired by the work of JRR Tolkien and Peter Jackson’s double film trilogy about “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”.

It was not the only trailer that was sneaked into this Super Bowl.

Jordan Peele’s horror film “Nope”, the Marvel series “Moon Knight” with Oscar Isaac and the Marvel movie “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness”, the Netflix film “The Adam Project” with Ryan Reynolds, and the new installment of “Jurassic World” also offered some images as an appetizer of their releases.

Aside from the trailers, numerous Hollywood figures were also seen in other ads.

For example, Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger, playing two retired Greek gods who have traded Olympus for Palm Springs, sold the benefits of a BMW electric car.

Another electric vehicle that was announced was a Chevrolet model that accurately and nostalgically replicated the credits of “The Sopranos,” this time with Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano) instead of the long-awaited James Gandolfini (Tony Soprano).

So good was the recreation that some social network users came to believe that “The Sopranos” were going to announce their return to the small screen.

Instead, General Motors electric cars turned to Mike Myers to bring back the “Austin Powers” humor.

Also, Eugene Levy became an unlikely action star for Nissan, Idris Elba and Ewan McGregor sold trips for Booking and Expedia, Seth Rogen and Paul Ruud formed a humorous duo for Lay’s potatoes, Lindsay Lohan and Danny Trejo got together in the gym of Planet Fitness, and Demi Moore and Mila Kunis (former partner and current partner of Ashton Kutcher) ironic about their own lives for AT&T.

Outside of film and television, sports stars also claimed their space.

Perhaps the advertisement that had the most figures per square meter was a spot for Michelob Ultra beer in which, among others, Serena Williams, Jimmy Butler, Peyton Manning and Alex Morgan appeared in a bowling alley.

Finally, one of the most outstanding trends of this Super Bowl was the prominence of advertisements around cryptocurrencies.

Thus, Crypto.com with LeBron James as a great signing and FTX with a fun Larry David were some examples of spots on investments in cryptocurrencies, a theme that also attracted attention, because it was disconcerting, one from Coinbase where only a code was seen QR bouncing from side to side as if it were a screensaver from the 90s. EFE

