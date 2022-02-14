From ‘Lord of the Rings’ to cryptocurrencies, here are the most prominent announcements

From the trailer for “The Lord of the Rings” to ads for cryptocurrencies and electric cars going through many parodies of Hollywoodthe 2022 Super Bowlwhich ended up crowning Los Angeles Ramsstood out once again for its very expensive and highly commented advertising spots.

Up to 7 million dollars for 30 seconds were paid to appear in the advertising of the match that was broadcast in the United States NBC, Telemundo and the platform peacock.

That fortune gives access to a huge audience: in 2021, despite the fact that it was the lowest figure in 15 years, 92 million viewers connected to watch the final of the NFL.

With those numbers in mind, it is easy to understand that Amazon broadcast the first “teaser” (advance) of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“, his long-awaited series inspired by the work of JRR Tolkien and Peter Jackson’s double film trilogy on “The Lord of the Rings” Y “The Hobbit“. It was not the only trailer that snuck into this superbowl.

The Horror Tape”nope“Jordan Peele’s Marvel Series”Moon Knight” with Óscar Isaac and the film by Marvel “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness“, the Netflix film “The Adam Project” with Ryan Reynoldsand the new installment of “Jurassic World” also offered some images as an appetizer of their releases.

Aside from the trailers, numerous Hollywood figures were also seen in other ads.

For example, Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzeneggerbringing to life two retired Greek gods who have changed andl Olympus by Palm Springssold the benefits of a BMW electric car.

Another electric vehicle that was announced was a Chevrolet model that accurately and nostalgically replicated the credits of “The Sopranos“, this time with Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano) instead of the missed James Gandolfini (Tony Soprano). So good was the recreation that some users of social networks came to believe that “The SopranosThey were going to announce their return to the small screen.

Instead, General Motors electric cars turned to Mike Myers to bring back the humor of “Austin Powers”.

In addition, Eugene Levy became an unlikely action star for Nissan, Idris Elba and Ewan McGregor sold trips for Booking and Expedia, Seth Rogen and Paul Ruud formed a humorous duo for potatoes Lay’s, Lindsay Lohan and Danny Trejo they met in P’s gymlanet Fitness, and Demi Moore and Mila Kunis (ex-partner and current partner of Ashton Kutcher) ironized about their own lives to AT&T.

Outside of film and television, sports stars also claimed their space. Perhaps the advertisement that had the most figures per square meter was a spot for beer Michelob Ultra in which they appeared, among others, Serena Williams, Jimmy Butler, Peyton Manning and Alex Morgan measuring himself in a bowling alley.

Finally, one of the most outstanding tendencies of this superbowl was the prominence of advertisements around cryptocurrencies.

A) Yes, Crypto.com with Lebron James as a great signing and FTX with an amusing Larry David were some examples of spots on investments in cryptocurrencies, a theme in which one of Coinbase also drew attention, because it was disconcerting, where you only saw a QR code bouncing from side to side as if it were a screensaver of the 90’s.

