Friends: the controversy in China over the censorship of LGTBI scenes from the American series

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

The cast of the American series Friends

image source, Getty Images

Various Chinese platforms streaming have been accused of censoring stories with LGTBI content from the American sitcom Friends.

The program was relaunched in the Asian giant this week on Alibaba-owned Tencent, Bilibili, Sohu, iQiyi and Youku platforms.

But fans in China have complained about edited scenes, including those that reference a character who is a lesbian, itras in which a kiss was seen Come in people of the same sex.

It’s unclear why the scenes were removed, and neither platform has publicly responded to the allegations.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker