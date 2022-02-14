France seeks family doctors for 4,500 euros/month

The chosen physician will receive support for inclusion and integration into French society for both him or her and their family.

are wanted newly licensed family physicians for a position as a medical specialist in the French city of Risk, located about 80 kilometers from the French Pyrenees and in the Gers region. The offer, published on the European Labor Mobility portal of Eures (European Employment Services), represents a great opportunity for Spanish doctors who have recently finished their residency period, since it is a type of indefinite contract with a remuneration of 4,500 euros for candidates with little experience.

The requirements to be able to opt for said position are to have the title of Medical issued in the European Union, as well as the title specialist issued by the same body, be in possession of the driving license B and have a Minimum level of French (B1). In addition, from the French health system they do not want anyone to stop applying for this position due to a language barrier and, therefore, they offer free training to teach and improve French to the selected candidate.

What are the working conditions of a family doctor in France?

As for the type of employment relationship, the French health system offers the candidate for a Family doctor a cindefinite contract with an “approximate remuneration” of 4,500 euros net per month for a beginner. In addition, it will have a fully equipped medical cabinet.

Upon arrival and installation in Riscle, the chosen physician will receive support for their inclusion and integration in French society both for him or her and for their family. Along with a bureaucratic support for registration procedures at the College of Physicians in France.

In terms of location, the city of Riscle is one hour north of Lourdes and two hours from the border with Spain.

There are so many facilities that they want to give from the French health system, that they are willing to travel to meet candidates. Each and every one of the applicants who meet the requirements stipulated in the offer may send their resume, both in French and/or Spanish, by email to supgarcia64@gmail.com. They must also send a copy to: eures.francesuizabenelux@sepe.es indicating the reference RISCLE DOCTOR to finalize the application.





Offer for self-employed family doctor for 5,000-6,000 euros per month

The neighboring country is also looking for family doctors who operate as self-employed. In this sense, through EURES they have published an offer for the region of Boussenslocated in the Haute-Garonne Department, between Toulouse (45 minutes away) and Lourdes (one hour away).

The requirements are to be in possession of the title of Doctor issued in the European Union, as well as that of a specialist. No job experience required and, in addition, a B driving license and a minimum level of French (B1) are required.

Regarding the employment relationship, it is requested to be registered as self-employed and an estimated income of between 5,000 and 6,000 euros with a working day of 5 days a week. In addition, support is offered for the installation in France and the integration of the candidate and his family, along with assistance with the registration procedures for the College of Physicians in France. The registration method is the same as the one mentioned in the previous offer, except that the reference for this position is BOUSSENS FAMILY DOCTOR.