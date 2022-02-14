Fortnite x Uncharted: when will Nathan Drake and Chloe Fazer skins arrive

The characters from the legendary Naughty Dog saga will arrive at Epic Games’ battle royale. We tell you everything you need to know about the new collaboration.





Fortnite will make a new collaboration that will give something to talk about. On this occasion, the battle royale will receive the Nathan Drake and Chloe Fazer outfitsthe mythical characters of Uncharted, with the aim of celebrating the premiere of the film starring Tom Holland. Next, we tell you everything you need to know: date, content and details.







Date and time of the Fortnite x Uncharted collaboration

The collaboration between Fortnite and Uncharted will take place on February 17the same day the film will be released Uncharted: Off the Map, starring Tom Holland. If there are no inconveniences, the Nathan Drake and Chloe Fazer skins and accessories They will arrive at the battle royale store at 9:00 p.m., Argentina time, and can be purchased with paVos, the virtual currency of Fortnite.





All available items from the Fortnite x Uncharted collaboration

Nathan Drake’s outfit will include the default style based on the new movie starring Tom Holland and the style based on the game UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End.

will include the default style based on the new movie starring Tom Holland and the style based on the game UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End. Chloe Frazer’s outfit will include three styles. One based on his Uncharted: The Lost Legacy experience and two others with features to his appearance in the new Sony movie.

will include three styles. One based on his Uncharted: The Lost Legacy experience and two others with features to his appearance in the new Sony movie. Second Hand Saber Pickaxe

Parashurama Ax Pickaxe

Sully’s Seaplane Hang Glider

Journal Update Gesture

Beyond the arrival of Nathan Drake and Chloe Fazer skins in the Fortnite store, the collaboration will not end there. After the protagonist of the famous Naugthy Dog saga spends some time on the island, he will leave some treasure maps.

Those players who find the maps and follow the clues until they find the chests underground, will be able to dig them up and get the valuable booty what is inside them.

Don’t miss a thing Get the latest Fortnite news and more!

It may interest you



