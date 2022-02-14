Fortnite will not be natively present on Steam Deck according to Epic Games CEO

Fortnite, one of the most popular battle royale in the world, will not be available on Steam Deck according to the CEO of Epic Games, although there will be other company games. More details in this note!

Less and less is missing for the arrival of the Steam Deckthe new console Valve which will be released on February 25. Many will be the games that come to this console, although unfortunately there are some that will not be available, as is the case with Fortnite. According to the CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, the Battle Royale will not have support on the new Vale console.

Recently Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Gameswarned through a publication in Twitter that Fortnite will not come to the Valve console, at least not natively. The operating system on which the console is based is Linux, so Fortnite can have big problems with cheating.

On the other hand, Tim Sweney reported Epic Games is working hard to improve Anti-cheat with Steam Deck, but not for the acclaimed Battle Royale. This is because, according to the CEO, a game as massive as Fortnite does not require the same anti-cheat system as other games with fewer users. What “other games” it is, we still do not know, but we can think that it will not be those massive multiplayer games.

It is evident that the Steam Deck anti-cheat systems hinder a possible incorporation of Fortnite to the console. Some fans even thought that Sweeney he doesn’t plan on bringing his best game to his main competition. However, this would be illogical considering that The CEO of Epic was one of the most supportive of the idea of ​​​​Steam Deck from the beginning.

