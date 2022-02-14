Fortnite: When does the collaboration with Uncharted arrive?

Commemorating the release of its own film, the franchise will soon have a place in the battle royale with cosmetics and buried treasure.

Uncharted: Off the Map It is already available to be seen in various cinemas around the world, and therefore Fortnite will celebrate its premiere soon. In this work, Tom Holland will go from being the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to the acclaimed treasure hunter. Nathan Drake.

According to the trailer shared by Epic Games, the battle royale will receive a collaboration with the popular Sony franchise after the release of its own film. The content will be enabled on the map and shop for all players on February 17th.

The highlight of the work between Fortnite and Uncharted is the arrival of the popular treasure hunters Nathan Drake and Chloe Fraser. The first will have as default the style that Tom Holland uses in his movie and as a variant the classic design of him already seen in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. While the second will carry three aspects, including the default with the appearance of Sophia Taylor Ali and the aesthetic reflected in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

In addition, those mentioned will arrive with the typical cosmetic package according to the description of the Epic video. Parashurama Ax and Second Hand Saber they will be weapons that can be used in place of your pickaxe. In relation to the additional ones we will also have the hang glider Sully’s Seaplane and the Journal Update gesture. What’s more, Chloe will have an exclusive retro backpack to equip.

Finally, the Fortnite map will be slightly modified as soon as the collaboration with Uncharted is established. They will return buried treasures and, to locate them, Nathan will leave you some maps so that you can discover them. Opening them will grant you valuable loot, such as legendary weapons or shields, just like it did in the past (specifically Chapter 1 Season 8).