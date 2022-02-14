Fortnite: the best creative maps if you are a car lover | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite is not just about shooting everything that comes our way. Some players are looking to get out of the rut with the Creative Mode, where the community creates fun dynamics for all tastes. If you are one of those who like speed, we have several recommendations for you.

Put your driving skills to the test by going to the Fortnite “Discover” tab to explore a diverse selection of creator-designed racing games and obstacle courses. Epic Games shared a list of the most popular.

ultimate rocket vs car (Rocket Vs Cars Ultimate): 0211-7730-5637

Become a marksman and stop the cars from taking out your team, or be the drivers and speed down the ramp to take out the marksmen. Use the coins to buy better items or to increase the speed of vehicles. Created by et_pera.

frontal crashes (Front Crashes): 6130-1432-8382

A frantic race through a circuit full of obstacles! Every time you pass a checkpoint, the car will change. Created by SepixSC.

jump race 8 (Figure 8 Jumps Race): 8551-3819-8153

Compete to survive incredible jumps while dodging the chaos caused by crashes and rockets. Take a break after so much action and complete the fun challenges to prove your skills. Created by Benz4ducks.

FORTNITE | Free loot in February

The “Creative Chaos” event of Fortnitethe Battle Royale from Epic Games, is back for Chapter 3. Starting February 7, 2022, players can go to the official Creative Chaos website to register to participate in this new challenge.

Note that Fortnite is giving away material for just signing up on the Chaos Creativo site. Simply register to have the emoticon in your inventory “The reign of love”.

Also, by playing 30 minutes or more on the map of creative chaos, they will unlock an additional reward: the Scepter of Hearts pickaxe. You can access the map through the creative hub or by following this link.

