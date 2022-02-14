Fortnite launches “Heart of Stone Trials” and you can get free loot | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

More reasons to play Creative Mode Fortnite. “Trials of Heart of Stone” allows players to obtain exclusive material for the Battle Royale, as well as earn rewards by playing different maps and voting for your favorite.

The developer Epic Games selected these six French creators to participate in “The Trials of Heart of Stone” from Fortnite: Darki, Mension, Edouard, Lemoon, Volvic and Wiskstars.

To participate in the event, you will need to sign in with your Epic Games account on the Epic Games website. “The Trials of Heart of Stone” and go to the “Challenges” page to start playing. Then they just have to complete the challenges that appear on the page while playing Fortnite. Please note that it may take up to 90 minutes for progress to be updated on the website. You have until February 21.

Placing in the top ten twice in a solo Battle Royale match will award a badge. These are the rewards you can get based on the badges you get in Fortnite:

With a badge you will unlock the Doomed Romance graffiti.

Six badges will unlock the Hunch Wrap.

Eleven badges will unlock the Thorns of Passion pickaxe.

After you’ve tried the maps, you can vote for your favorite on the website to receive the Painful Devotion emote. The three most voted maps will be available in the tournament of “The Night of Heart of Stone”to be held on February 20.

FORTNITE | Free loot in February

The “Creative Chaos” event of Fortnitethe Battle Royale from Epic Games, is back for Chapter 3. Starting February 7, 2022, players can go to the official Creative Chaos website to register to participate in this new challenge.

Note that Fortnite is giving away material for just signing up on the Chaos Creativo site. Simply register to have the emoticon in your inventory “The reign of love”.

Also, by playing 30 minutes or more on the map of creative chaos, they will unlock an additional reward: the Scepter of Hearts pickaxe. You can access the map through the creative hub or by following this link.

