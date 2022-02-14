Fortnite: how to get free Valentine’s Day rewards

Epic Games’ battle royale celebrates the day of love with a spectacular event, in which you can get exclusive prizes at no cost. All the details.





Fortnite begins to Trials of Heart of Stonethe event that celebrates the Day of Valentine’s Day 2022 and that offers totally free rewards for battle royale users. Next, we tell you how to participate and the steps to get the exclusive objects.







“Are you a fan of Fortnite Creative or do you just like to discover new experiences in Fortnite? Heart of Stone trials will reward you with in-game items for playing Battle Royale and placing in the top 10. You can also earn a reward by playing and voting for your favorite Creative map from the six available ones designed by French creators!”, Epic Games published through its official website.

Fortnite: How to Participate in The Heart of Stone Trials

To participate in Trials of Heart of Stoneyou will have to follow a series of simple steps, which will allow you to get exclusive prizes:

Log in with your Epic Games account on the Epic Games website. Trials of Heart of Stone .

with your Epic Games account on the Epic Games website. . Visit the page “ challenges ”.

”. overcome challenges of the page while playing Fortnite.

Fortnite: what rewards are available in The Trials of Heart of Stone

For every two top 10 positions you achieve in solo Battle Royale matches, you’ll earn a plaque that unlocks rewards:

A plate unlocks the Doomed Romance spray .

. Six plates unlock the hunch paper .

. Eleven plates unlock the passion thorns pickaxe.

Additionally, players who try out Creative Mode maps designed by French creators and vote for their favorites on the Trials of Heart of Stone website will be able to receive the sorrowful devotion emoticon.











Don’t miss a thing Get the latest Fortnite news and more!

It may interest you



