In this week 10 of Fortnite challenges we must destroy a series of mailboxes in various locations, use zip lines or spend three seconds in the air with a vehicle, among others.

Fortnite Chapter 3: solution of the challenges of week 10

These are all the challenges of week 10:

Deal damage to players with a limpet (100)

You can find the limpet naturally in games, either by defeating other players, as an item on the ground, or by opening chests, and simply deal 100 damage to players using these limpets.

Get three seconds in the air inside a vehicle

To do this challenge, we need a vehicle, and in our case we opted for the famous quadcrashers that you can find at each of the gas stations on the map.

Once you’ve passed one of these gas stations on the map and found the corresponding vehicle, simply build a good ramp that the quadcrasher will have to go through, without forgetting to press the turbo right at the last moment so that it will shoot out.

Likewise, in the air, it uses the turbo to reach those three seconds that we require to overcome the challenge.

Build structures (20)

You just have to build 20 structures, so collect the corresponding material, and build what you want until you overcome the challenge.

Use bandages (10)

You must collect bandages, which you can find in chests, as an element on the ground or by buying them in the different vending machines that you have in each of the named locations.

Then you have to take some life and use these bandages until you overcome the challenge.

Find a gun by fishing

Go to any fishing area in the game, pick up a fishing rod, and go to areas with bubbles in the water to fish until you get a weapon and pass the challenge.

Use different ziplines in the same match (3)

We have different zip lines in Caserío Cholesterol, but we advise you to go just to the island that is located to the south as we indicate on this map, because there are a lot of them.

Destroy mailboxes in Fishing Village or Tilted Flats (5)

You can go to both Fishing Village and Tilted Floors, but we recommend the second location since we have counted up to seven mailboxes. Post boxes are scattered along each of the main thoroughfares, and are easily visible because they are blue.

As you can see, all these week 10 challenges are not very difficult to overcome, so take advantage of them because they offer a good compendium of experience.

