Formula One changed its scoring rules for non-complete races

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has proposed a change to the scoring of races that do not finish, by not awarding points unless the leader has completed a minimum of two laps without the presence of the safety car or a virtual safety car.

The initiative, which will become official after its approval by the World Motor Sport Council of the FIAoccurs as a result of what happened in the Belgian GP August 2021, in heavy rain at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The race, after several delays, started with the cars circling behind the safety car. The stewards stopped it, waiting for it to clear but after a long wait without the rain abating, the management gave the order to complete two laps behind the safety car so that it could be considered officially disputed, in order to award the points.

The decision made the Dutchman Max Verstappen was declared the winner and the top 10 received half the points, in the shortest race in the history of the Formula One.

According to the proposal of the FIAonly the top five receive points if they complete between two laps and less than 25% of the intended race distance.

If the leader of the race has completed between 25% and 50% of the distance, the first nine will receive points, while if the leader has completed between 50% and 75% of the distance, the first 10 will receive points. points.

If the leader has completed more than two laps but less than 25% of the planned distance, the top five finishers will receive points as follows: six for first, four for second, three for third, two for fourth and one for the fifth.

If the leader has completed more than 25% but less than 50% of the distance, the first will receive 13 points, the second 10, the third 8, the fourth 6, the fifth 5, the sixth 4, the seventh 3, the eighth 2, and the ninth 1.

If the leader has completed at least 50% but less than 75% of the distance, the first will receive 19 points, the second 14, the third 12, the fourth 9, the fifth 8, the sixth 6, the seventh 5, the eighth 3, ninth 2 and tenth 1 point.

