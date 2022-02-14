Formula 1 would change scoring rules for incomplete races

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has proposed a change to the scoring of races that do not finish, which is to award no points unless the leader has completed a minimum of two laps without the presence of the safety car or a virtual safety car.

The initiative, which will become official after approval by the FIA ​​World Motor Sport Council, comes as a result of what happened at the Belgian GP in August 2021, in heavy rain at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The race, after several delays, started with the cars circling behind the safety car. The commissioners stopped it, waiting for it to clear up but after a long wait without the rain stopping, the management gave the order to complete two laps behind the safety car to be considered officially contested, in order to award the points.

The decision saw Dutchman Max Verstappen declared the winner and the top 10 received half the points, in the shortest race in Formula 1 history.

New scoring rules

According to the FIA ​​proposal, only the top five receive points if completed between two laps and less than 25 percent of the intended race distance.

If the race leader has completed between 25 percent and 50 percent of the distance, the top nine will receive pointswhile if the leader has completed between 50 percent and 75 percent of the intended distance, the top 10 will get points.

If the leader has completed more than two turns but less than 25 percent of the planned distance, the top five finishers will receive points as follows: six for the first, four for the second, three for the third, two for the fourth and one for the fifth.

If the leader has completed more than 25 percent but less than 50 percent of the distance, the first will receive 13 points, the second 10, the third 8, the fourth 6, the fifth 5, the sixth 4, the seventh 3, the eighth 2, and the ninth 1.

If the leader has completed at least 50 percent but less than 75 percent of the distance, first will receive 19 points, second 14, third 12, fourth 9, fifth 8, sixth 6, seventh 5 , the eighth 3, the ninth 2 and the tenth 1 point.

