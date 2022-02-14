For Global Athlete “a minor was abused”; for the US, “one more” of Russia

The figure skater’s doping should be a wake-up call for all fans, parents and athletes to unite to demand reform, they say

The failure of Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) that allows the Russian skater Kamila Valeva continue competing in Beijing Olympicsdespite a positive for doping, is “one more example of the system’s failures” and reveals “the abuse of a minor”, according to the independent association of athletes Global Athlete.

Kamila Valíeva in Beijing 2022. Getty Images

The case “is yet another chapter in Russia’s widespread and systematic disregard for clean sport,” the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

The TAS decided to authorize Valíeva to continue competing in the Games to avoid “the irreparable damage” that a suspension would cause to a girl of only 15 years, and in accordance with the principle of proportionality, since the skater is a “protected person” due to her age and not tested positive during the Games, if not last December.

“Today’s is another example of the failures of the global sports and anti-doping system,” he said. Global Athlete it’s a statement.

“The fact that Kamila Valeva having a performance-enhancing substance found in your system is evidence of child abuse. Sport should protect its athletes, not harm them,” he added.

The figure skater tested positive for trimetazidine, an angina medication that appears on the list of prohibited products of the World Anti-Doping Agencyin a control during the championships of Russia.

The Stockholm laboratory that carried out the analysis communicated the positive to the parties on February 8, already in the middle of the Games and one day after the Russian team won gold in the team competition, with the participation of Valieva.

For Global Athletean association of Anglo-Saxon origin critical of the IOC and the rest of the organizations that govern world sport, “doping and the trauma of a positive test pose serious physical and psychological risks for all athletes, but especially for minors” and “it is unacceptable that these risks fall on a fifteen-year-old girl”.

Kamila Valíeva at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Getty Images

“It is evident,” he added, “that Valieva would never have been in this situation if the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA), the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) would have done their job and expelled Russia from world sport. Russia has never been encouraged to reform because sports leaders have prioritized politics over principle.”

“Athletes have lost confidence in the world anti-doping system,” considered this group.

“The doping of kamil valieva It should be a wake-up call for all fans, parents and athletes to come together to demand reform. Doping of minor athletes must be stopped. A country that systematically dopes its athletes cannot be allowed to participate in international sport,” he said.

The USOPC also reacted with a statement to the CAS ruling, in which it stressed its “disappointment” at the message it was sending.

“Athletes have the right to know that they are competing on a fair playing field. Unfortunately, today they are being denied that right,” he said.

“This appears to be another chapter in Russia’s widespread and systematic disregard for clean sport,” he added.

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and the Skate Canada federation spoke in the same line. For them, the situation created is “extremely sad” for athletes.

In case of suspension of Valieva and of the Russian team, the United States would have won the team gold and Canada the bronze.

“The COC is fully committed to clean sport and firmly believes that no one involved in doping or corrupt practices has a place in the Olympic Movement,” said its president, Tricia Smith.