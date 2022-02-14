Five Unforgettable Boxing Movies | Cuyo’s diary

Two rivals in a ring. Scenes with epic, suspense, action and drama. An uncertain result. They are enough condiments for boxing to be one of the attractions of those who play in a betting house in Colombia.

But they are also the source of inspiration for many boxing movies that have remained in the memory. Movie lovers and sports lovers have the same excuse to review some of those unforgettable stories.

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

A woman who fights for her dream in an environment like boxing, in which machismo tends to set the rules.

Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) arrives at the gym of prestigious trainer Frankie Dunn, represented by Clint Eastwood, director and protagonist.

The young woman asks him to accept her, that she dreams of fighting professionally. At first he refuses and rejects her because she doesn’t train women. Until she manages to convince him. And he starts his way in the ring. A path of overcoming and perseverance.

Rockey (1976)

This stainless classic could not be missing among the best boxing movies. A cult story, which began the renowned saga starring Sylvester Stallone.

The charisma and the effort to succeed made the character of Rocky Balboa a popular icon. That man who made his living in the inner suburbs of Philadelphia was now looking to make it to the top of the world.

The film covers the entire preparation of this unknown boxer. Until the emotionality grows when an unexpected opportunity presents itself. The objective will not be easy: to fight for the world heavyweight title against none other than the champion Apollo Creed.

Muhammad Ali (1991)

If there is an athlete who keeps a story to be told, it is Muhammad Ali. His life, his fight, above and below the ring, are portrayed in one of the boxing movies that sports fans cannot miss.

Ali’s life encompasses much more than world title fights. That is why the film makes stops in other aspects such as his conversion to Islam, which includes his name change. It also reviews Ali’s opposition to joining the Army and fighting in the Vietnam War and his resurgence after being outlawed.

The Fighter (2005)

It is based on a true story, that of James Braddock. After retiring from boxing, the former world champion decides to return out of financial necessity.

The film is set in New York in the 1930s, with the economic crisis of the Great Depression raging.

In this context, the protagonist finds in boxing the place to be able to pay his debts and feed his family. His willpower makes him a folk hero. He has more and more followers and takes on very dangerous challenges.

When We Were Kings (1996)

The most important fight of the 20th century could not be missing among the boxing movies that remained in history.

Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, face to face in Zaire before 60 thousand spectators. The planets collided on October 30, 1974 in a unique event.

The film does not only focus on combat. It also reflects the importance of two American athletes competing in Africa.

While the United States was talking about the Watergate scandal, Ali and Foreman paralyzed the world and left their message against racism.

This list of boxing movies confirmed that sport is an ideal context for storytelling. Also, the favorite doesn't always win. Entertainment and sport, in short, always go hand in hand.