First treatment approved for a rare type of anemia
Positive study results in patients with agglutinin disease would give the green light to the first treatment of the condition
The rate of serious adverse events was low.
The FDA has approved sutimlimab-jome infusion to reduce the need for red blood cell transfusion due to hemolysis in patients adults with agglutinin disease cold (EAF). The recommended dose is based on body weight (6,500 mg for people weighing 39-75 kg and 7,500 mg for people >75 kg). The drug is administered intravenously weekly for the first 2 weeks and every 2 weeks thereafter.
The approval was based on the CARDINAL, 26-week, single-arm, open-label, phase III study of 24 adult patients with FAD who had received a blood transfusion within the previous 6 months.
The primary efficacy endpoint was a composite endpoint defined as the proportion of patients who achieved normalization of Hb ≥12 g/dL or demonstrated an increase in Hb of ≥2 g/dL relative to baseline. baseline, no blood transfusion from week 5 to week 26, and no other anti-FAD treatments.
54% of patients met the composite primary endpoint.
The most common side effects were: respiratory tract infection, viral infection, diarrhoea, dyspepsia (indigestion), cough, arthralgia (joint stiffness), arthritis and swelling in the lower legs and hands.
The rate of serious adverse events was 13%.
