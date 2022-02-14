First images of “Father Stu”, by Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson

The fast-paced life of priest Stuart Long will hit US screens next April

We can already see the first images of what, a priori, promises to be one of the films of the year: Father Stu (Father Stu).

It is directed by Rosalind Ross, filmmaker and actress and current partner of Mel Gibson, who plays a secondary role in the film; while Mark Wahlberg plays the protagonist, Father Stuart Long.

It is the true story of a man whose path traced an arc from self-destruction to redemption and the ordeal of disease. It will be released in the United States in April.

Who was Father Stuart?

Born in 1963 and died in 2014 at the age of 50, his story is very appropriate for the cinema for all the burden of pain, overcoming and search for meaning in his life.

A native of Seattle, Long grew up in Helena, the hometown of his parents. In his youth he took a degree in English Writing and Literature. At the same time he made a certain career in boxing, until surgery to rebuild his jaw forced him to put down the gloves and decide on acting.

In Hollywood, he did not achieve the goals he had set for himself and lurched from one job to another until he became the manager of a museum in Pasadena.

One night he was in a car accident, which made him rethink his life while he was in the hospital. He first got baptized so he could marry his Catholic girlfriend in the church. Then he turned to the priesthood, which was the path where he began to find answers.

Mark Wahlberg in Father Stu Sony Pictures – Fair Use

When he had found enlightenment, stability and a job to pursue, he was diagnosed with a progressive muscle disorder that would weaken his muscles. There was no cure for the disease and she soon had to move around on crutches and learn to live with this degenerative injury.

It seems that his story, his faith and his stubbornness in the fight helped other people. In the trailer we see a moment when she goes to a prison to cheer up the inmates. A reunion with his parents, who are played by Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver, is also sensed.

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross: in front of and behind the cameras

The film, produced by actor Mark Wahlberg, who maintains a solid friendship with Gibson, represents the opportunity for the latter’s current partner, Rosalind Ross, to direct his first feature film. Ross is also the author of the script.

Apparently, Wahlberg shows two very different physical conditions to embody the priest: first, muscular and thin to confer credibility to the status of boxer and guy involved in some trouble; then, overweight for those scenes in which the muscles fail and his physical activity begins to be nil. A before and after similar to that practiced by other famous actors (think of Robert De Niro in Wild bull and in Tom Hanks in Castaway).

Mel Gibson in Father Stu Sony Pictures – Fair Use

This project has served to offer a sample of his Catholic condition: the actor commented in an interview with The Christian Post who likes to start and end the day reflecting on his faith.

As for Mel Gibson, his participation as a supporting actor brings consistency to the film. This is your opportunity to get a movie in which you participate to be released in theaters, something that has not happened since 2017, with the comedy “Two Parents for Unequal”, in which, by the way, you worked with Mark Wahlberg. Gibson has hardly taken a breather since then (barring the times of pandemic quarantine).

The problem is that his new films were released directly on DVD or streaming platforms, at least in Spain. The undersigned, who has seen them all, can assure you that in these years he has shot everything, both as a leading actor and as a luxury secondary actor.

He has participated since 2018 in exceptional films (“On the other side of the law”), good ones (Between reason and madness, die again), bad (Force of nature, dangerous instinct) and funny (kill santa, Last Looks).