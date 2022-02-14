February 14: No plan this Valentine’s Day? Check what you can see on HBO Max

This February 14, hbo max proposes extending the most romantic day of the year to the whole week, with a selection of the best content to celebrate each day with a different love story.

For this special date, HBO Max will have within the platform, a section dedicated to series and movies to steal your heart. With kisses and romance, but also with action, discovery, self-love and crazy adventures to enjoy in the company of those special people.

Here is a selection of stories to sigh, but mainly to enjoy and have the best entertainment every day of this emblematic week:

THE GOLDEN AGE

A brilliant young man from a conservative family embarks on a mission to infiltrate the wealthy neighboring clan, dominated by ruthless railroad magnate George Russell, his rakish son, Larry, and his ambitious wife, Bertha.

LOVE IN TIMES OF COVID

Just as they decide to separate, Linda, played by Anne Hathaway and Paxton, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, discover that fate has other plans when a mandatory confinement forces them to live together… and unites them in a surprising way.

LOVELIFE

Anna Kendrick stars in this romantic comedy that follows a young New Yorker in search of the perfect match. Each episode tells the tangled story of Darby’s love affairs.

#POORBOYFRIEND

Santiago becomes an internet sensation when a video of his girlfriend leaving him at the altar goes viral. Now, thanks to his sudden fame, he will be the coveted prize in a boyfriend raffle contest.

POWDERED LOVE

Despite the fact that their own relationship is in crisis, Pablo and Blanca decide to experiment with partner swapping.

HAPPY NEWS

Kristen Stewart stars in this romantic comedy where she must pretend to be “just a friend” when visiting her girlfriend’s parents for Christmas.

LOOKING

The HBO original series focuses on the experiences of three gay friends who live and love in the modern city of San Francisco.

