F1 | More points for the sprint and less for the Belgium fiasco

The F1 Commission met this Monday with the teams, FIA and Liberty Media and dealt with burning issues on the championship agenda: the controversial outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP, the future of qualifying sprints and the nonsense of the Belgian GP, ​​in which half the points were distributed for a two-lap race behind the safety car. Starting with the latter, the FIA ​​agrees that points cannot be awarded in a grand prix unless two laps of competition are completedwithout ‘safety car’ or ‘virtual safety car’.

In the event that this condition occurs, the distribution of points will be as follows: if the leader has not exceeded 25% of the race, 6 to 1 points will be distributed between the 1st and 5th classified; if the leader exceeds 25% but not 50%, 13 to 1 points will be shared between 1st and 9th; if the leader exceeds 50% but not 75% of the distance, 19 to 1 points will be shared for the top-10.

Regarding the sprints, they are confirmed on Saturdays Imola, Red Bull Ring and Interlagos, that repeats, and from now on more points will be awarded: from 8 to 1 for the top-8 of the test. Until now, they only added the first three. The award for pole position it will be awarded to the fastest qualifying on Friday, and not to the winner on Saturday. It will no longer be called ‘sprint qualifying‘ otherwise sprint to dry. The spending ceiling of the championship will not be modified.

Abu Dhabi conclusions will have to wait

Finally, the issue of Abu Dhabi and the safety car that Michael Masi retired when not all the drivers had split in order to relaunch the race on the last lap. In the end, Verstappen won the title and Hamilton lost it. There are conclusions, but the president of the FIA ​​​​will analyze it carefully before making “structural changes” that will be announced in the coming days. Whether or not Masi remains in office has yet to be announced. What seems definitive is that a team will be strengthened around the race director so that a decision with so many sporting consequences does not fall, at a moment of maximum tension, on an individual.