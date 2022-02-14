F1 concluded Abu Dhabi GP investigation, but keeps it to itself

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced that the president Mohammed Ben Sulayem they already have the conclusions of the debates and investigations that he directed on the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prixwhere Max Verstappen was crowned Formula 1 world champion, after controversial decisions that in the eyes of many harmed Lewis Hamilton… but he said he will announce them in the coming days.

The FIA ​​noted in a bulletin published on Monday, February 14, where they also announced changes to Sprint racing, that the comments of the commission that investigated will be incorporated into the analysis of its president, which will be presented publicly along with the structural changes and plan of action that emanated from it.

The meaning of these changes was not anticipated, but the core point is the work of the race direction, which until now is the responsibility of the Australian, Michael Massiwho was highly criticized for what he decided to do at the end of the Grand Prix regarding the safety car and the lapped cars that were between Verstappen, a Red Bull driver, and Hamilton, from Mercedes.

Ben Sulayem He just took over the presidency of the FIA ​​a few weeks ago, replacing Jean Todt, and as the first action of his government, he decided to reform the regulations, investigate the Abu Dhabi GP, through consultation with teams and drivers.

In recent days, the name Michael Masi disappeared from the organization chart in his part of the single-seater management, but there has been no official communication about it, only many rumors that he may be removed or at least supported in the position.