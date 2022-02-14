F1 changes its scoring for races like Spa 2021

Formula 1 had unfinished business since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. On that summer afternoon, the World Cup was crowned with one of its most notorious grotesques: in a race suspended for hours due to rain, the championship decided that the drivers two laps behind the safety car to make the Grand Prix ‘official’, what it entailed be able to deliver half points and that it would have been run, at least in the statistics. A real deception for the fans displaced to the Belgian circuit and for all the spectators of the whole world, in a disaster that had nothing to envy to other mythical ones, such as that of Indianapolis 2005.

However, it is now that the FIA ​​has decided to take action on the matter to try to alleviate situations like that and prevent them from happening again in the future. Looking ahead to the 2022 season, the International Federation has presented a new system of points by sections, to award them based on when the race is cancelled, seeking a kind of justice with respect to the participants.

First of all, it should be noted that there is a circumstance that does not change: if no more than two laps are given, the Grand Prix will not be official in any case and no points will be awarded. It is after that juncture when things change, because it does not jump directly to the middle of the points.

Thus and from now on, if the leader has completed more than two laps of the race, but less than 25 percent of the programmed distance, it will be the Top 5 the one who scores, and in a very small way. The leader will receive 6 points, the second 4, the third 3, the fourth 2, and the fifth 1.

However, if the first ranked has exceeded that 25 percent of the Grand Prix, but the race is suspended before reaching 50 percentwill be the Top 9 who scores, with more points available accordingly: 13 for the first10 for the second, 8 for the third, 6 for the fourth, 5 for the fifth, 4 for the sixth, 3 for the seventh, 2 for the eighth and 1 for the ninth.

Finally, there is one last section: the one in which the leader exceeds 50 per cent of the Grand Prix, but in which the race is exceeded before 75 per cent Of the same. Thus, it would be Top 10 which would score, with the following distribution: 19 points for the leader, 14 for the second, 12 for the third, 9 for the fourth, 8 for the fifth, 6 for the sixth, 5 for the seventh, 3 for the eighth, 2 for the ninth and 1 for the tenth.

In this way, if 75 percent of the race is exceeded, the usual distribution of points will be maintained, for the Top 10 and with the well-known distribution of 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2 -one.

The FIA’s idea is to implement this new system for interrupted races from 2022, although it must be remembered that the idea must first be ratified at the next World Motor Sport Councilwhich will take place in the coming weeks.

