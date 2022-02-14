Exercising after getting vaccinated may give extra boost: study

Europe Press

Researchers at Iowa State University found that 90 minutes of light-to-moderate intensity exercise directly after a flu or COVID-19 shot can provide an additional immune boost.

In the study, participants who cycled or walked briskly for an hour and a half after receiving an injection produced more antibodies over the next four weeks compared with participants who sat or continued their daily routine post-immunization . The researchers found similar results when they ran an experiment with mice and treadmills.

Antibodies are essentially the body’s search-and-destroy line of defense against viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. Vaccines help the immune system learn how to identify something foreign and respond by strengthening the body’s defenses, including raising antibodies.

“Our preliminary results are the first to show that a specific amount of time can enhance the body’s antibody response to the Pfizer-BioNtech covid-19 vaccine and two influenza vaccines,” said lead author Marian Kohut, professor of kinesiology. of the article published in the Brain, Behavior and Immunity Magazine.

The researchers said the study findings could directly benefit people with a range of fitness levels. Nearly half of the participants in the experiment had a BMI in the overweight or obese category. During 90 minutes of exercise, they focused on maintaining a pace that kept their heart rate between 120 and 140 beats per minute rather than distance.

In the study, the researchers also tested whether participants could get the same antibody boost from just 45 minutes of exercise. They found that the shorter workout did not increase the participants’ antibody levels. Kohut has noted that the research team can test whether 60 minutes is enough to generate a response in a follow-up study.

As for why prolonged mild-to-moderate intensity exercise might improve the body’s immune response, Kohut said there may be several reasons: Exercise increases blood and lymph flow, which helps immune cells circulate. As these cells move through the body, they are more likely to detect something foreign.

The data from the mouse experiment also suggested that a type of protein (ie interferon alpha) produced during exercise helps generate virus-specific antibodies and T cells.

“But much more research is needed to answer why and how. There are so many changes that take place when we exercise: metabolic, biochemical, neuroendocrine, circulatory. So there is probably a combination of factors that contribute to the antibody response that we found in our study,” Kohut says.

The researchers continue to track the antibody response in participants six months after immunization and have launched another study focusing on the effects of exercise in people receiving booster injections.

