Exatlón México: Is Koke hiding from the reds? The plan to get him out of the All Star

Follow the controversy! The Exathlon Mexico All Star It concluded its second week on February 13 with the elimination of Ernesto Cázares against Doris del Moral, news that affected Aristeo too much, but there was a situation that also drew attention: Koke Guerrero was accused of hiding from the reds and there is already talk of a plan to get him out.

It turns out that, according to the channel Everything is Viral, the champion of the fifth season had a strange attitude in the battles for survival, as he decided avoid a couple of clashes not finding his best aim with the shot, he can even be seen telling his teammates ‘you better pass’.

The situation did not go unnoticed in social networks, in fact, Koke he drew some heavy criticism and it was mentioned that he was trying to protect his shooting percentage to escape an eventual elimination matchup.

Going by the aforementioned source, Guerrero has had some pressure that has affected his performance and the red ones will try to block him so that he loses more confidence and then eliminate himalthough they recognize that it will not be an easy task because he is the best shooter.

Who will win the strength of week 3 of the Exatlón México?

The battle for strength of week 3 of Exathlon Mexico it will take place in the end of the world circuit and in the definition zone it will be necessary to break some tiles; the winner will take the place by all weekwhile the loser will go to the camp and will have to complete an additional test in the abandoned house, according to the Everything is Viral channel.

The leaks indicate that the red team will extend their domain and win the fortress in the next few hours, including talk of the return of Aristeo Cazares and Ana Lago after being absent due to injury.

