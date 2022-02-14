Exatlón All Star: ‘The Beast’ makes fun of Heliud Pulido after beating him in competition (VIDEO)

David Juarez Y Heliud Polished they faced each other in the Battle of Survival during chapter 11 of Exathlon All Star. Both athletes had a very close competition, which was won by a slight advantage. But, beyond the victory of the red team, what drew a lot of attention was the particular way of celebration that he carried out ‘The beast‘, after taking the point against ‘Black Panther’.

Exathlon All Starthe special edition of Exathlon Mexico which brings together the finalists and champions of previous seasons, has been surrounded by controversy in the few weeks that it has been released. And now it’s ‘The beast‘ who stars in a new one and this could become the next rivalry of the TV Azteca sports reality show.

After David Juarez Y Heliud Polished they went head to head during the Battle of Survival, it was the blue athlete who took the point, by a slight advantage of seconds in which he managed to knock down the third hanging object with his patties.

However, what has caused controversy among sports reality fans was the way in which ‘The beast‘ celebrated his victory as he simulated rowing and subsequently breaking the oar. This was an allusion to the sport he specializes in Heliudsince he is an Olympic canoeist.

The controversial form of celebration of ‘The beast‘ was a form of mockery towards his opponent, which in addition to annoying the red athlete and his teammates, aroused the anger of the viewing public.

This particular celebration caused the old rivalry between these athletes to revive. And even though David he said he would have to clarify with Heliud that his gesture was only a joke, it is emphasized that this is not the first time that there is friction between them and that, in fact, it is not the first time that ‘The beast‘ celebrates in this way having obtained the victory against the canoeist from Veracruz.

During season three season of Exathlon Mexico: Famous vs Contenders, these athletes also faced each other in a circuit for the Exathlon Medal, and after winning the point for their blue team, ‘The beast‘ held the same celebration as on this occasion.

