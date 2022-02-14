Emma Watson and must-have satin heels for fall

Heels are always a good idea when we want to resort to an elegant and classic combination. so he did Emma Watson to attend Adele’s concert in London, betting on a monochrome look. His choice of stilettos appeals to the trends presented in recent collections, which propose to give a distinctive touch to what we wear through footwear.

To attend the show at the London Palladium last Saturday, the British actress, Emma Watson, kept it simple with a long navy blue trench coat from Sandro. Underneath she wore a black lace dress by Stella McCartney and stockings of the same color. To give the outfit a chic touch, she accessorized with shoes matching Burberry heeled pumps, only these, in satin fabric, subtly departed from the conventional to add shine and elegance.

The protagonist of ‘Harry Potter’ put the finishing touches with a bag of the same color, which hung with a gold chain over her shoulder. She chose to wear her hair in a half ponytail and add a black bow to the equation, a very feminine decorative detail that we also saw on the runway for Chanel Fall 2021 Couture. Her point of color hit her lips, opting for a bright apple red.

If there was an element that is constantly changing in our wardrobe, possibly the first place would be footwear. Although the trends on the recent catwalks for the spring-summer 2022 collections detach themselves from the shoes that do not go beyond fashion and that they always look good, due to their unexpected silhouettes and prints, it is practical to be clear about which models are in force at all times.

One thing is certain, after a season in which we didn’t get out of our Birkenstock sandals: heels have announced their big comeback. High platforms, decorative details and shiny textures are the ones that top the list. Although the bets for next spring are even riskier, those chosen for this fall and winter, according to the big fashion, resort to nostalgia for the nineties and two thousand. The shiny textures, whether in glitter, sequins or satin fabrics, will be a safe place to go to get out of the conventional and seal any style with a fun, casual or elegant air, as the case may be. Balenciaga does it with high boots with a pointed finish and metallic effect, while Prada resorts to beads, as does Stella McCartney or Victoria Beckham. Satin textures were the bet of Versace in vibrant colors, as well as Erdem and Christopher Esber in black.

