Emirates publishes list of most watched entertainment on board

Sci-fi action thriller Tenet and family favorite Cruella are among the most watched movies, while Friends: Reunion has topped TV charts at 40,000ft in 2021, according to viewing trends published by Emirates .

The airline offers more than 4,500 entertainment channels on ice — Information Communication Entertainment —, its award-winning in-flight entertainment system where passengers can watch the latest movies and TV series; listen to music and podcasts; follow the evolution of your flight; contemplate the views of the external cameras of the plane; watch live news and sports and stay connected via Wi-Fi service.

Emirates continually updates its inflight content, adding hundreds of movies, TV shows, podcasts and music channels to its vast library of entertainment on ice each month.

The most viewed movies in 2021 on ice

The most watched film on Emirates flights last year stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, along with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Tenet is about a secret agent who learns to manipulate the flow of time to prevent an attack from the future that threatens to annihilate the current world.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s action-comedy films Bad Boys for Life and Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, with Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek, also feature among the most viewed on a list that tends to fall in between action, comedy and thriller movies.

International cinema is also very popular on ice, with the most watched films in 2021 including the French drama Who you think I am, starring Juliette Binoche, and the Academy Award-winning Danish film Another Round.

family favorites

Across the classes, family movies have also been very popular, including Cruella, a smash hit on board starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, and Mulan, the story of a young Chinese maiden who disguises herself as a warrior to save to your father.

The animated films Luca and Soul have also been very popular, as has the new Wizarding World collection on ice, where adults and children have enjoyed watching the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

There are more than 1,500 movies from different genres available in up to 45 languages ​​for First, Business and Economy passengers on ice.

The most popular television in the skies

The launch of HBO Max TV series on board Emirates in 2021 has proven very popular with customers. Friends: The Reunion, which aired exclusively on board Emirates in the region, was among the most watched TV shows. Other notable television selections have been the award-winning drama series Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet, and The flight attendant, a comedy, drama, mystery and thriller rolled into one, starring Kaley Cuoco. HBO Max content on ice continues to delight customers in 2022, with the addition of all three seasons of the hit series Succession.

Unmissable live sports

For many sports lovers, not being able to tune in to their favorite sporting events and matches live is unthinkable, but with Emirates there is no reason to miss a minute of the live action on Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra channels.

Some of the major live sporting events customers have enjoyed on board in 2021 include Euro 2020, rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics, Wimbledon 2021, British Open, NBA Finals and many more.

Emirates offers four live sports channels and international news channels including CNN, BBC World News, Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra.

2021 was another award-winning year for ice, with customers voting Emirates as the airline with “Best Inflight Entertainment” at the 2022 APEX Passenger Choice Awards®. Emirates has also won Skytrax World’s “Best Inflight Entertainment ” every year since 2005.