Elon Musk Inspired Don’t Look Up’s Callous Millionaire

Don’t Look Up is the trending movie on Netflix. In fact, and unexpectedly for many critics, the platform tape appears as one of the nominees for the Oscar Awards.

One of its strongest points is that it manages to analyze our society through black humor and how it could react to the threat of a global catastrophe.

For this, he uses characters with very real characteristics such as the scientist Randall Mindy, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and the president of the United States Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep).

However, one of the most notable was Peter Isherwell, a technological millionaire who intends to save the planet from the threat of a comet.

Mark Rylance is behind this character that reminds us of Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, among other current tycoons with philanthropic concerns.

In an interview with The Hoollywood Reporter, Rylance acknowledged that he pulled a bit from all of these entrepreneurs to create his character. However, the one he was most inspired by was the owner of Tesla and SpaceX.

“I watched all of them. Maybe I should have gone more down the path of the Californian entrepreneur. But I chose a somewhat different path. I did read Elon Musk’s book, at least half of it,” explains the actor in the interview.

“But I really thought in the mindset that men and technology are some of the most amazing things in the universe. That there is no greater force and that both are capable of solving any problem ever imagined.

Mark Rylance also states that the intentions of these tycoons may be good, however their ego can make the attempt to save humanity dangerous.

“They think they are doing good. That’s why there’s a scene in Don’t Look Up where the character really gets upset when Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) describes him as just a businessman,” he explains.

“They are individuals with very clear ideas about their work. I don’t think they are bad people, quite the opposite. It is the impression that Elon Musk gives. They believe that they will save humanity and that is dangerous ”he ends.

