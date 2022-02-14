Eddie Hearn reveals his favorite rival if Canelo…

Eddie Hearn revealed that the British John Ryder is the ideal candidate for Saul “Canelo” Alvarez make a fight in it United Kingdom.

“Of course I think Cinnamon wants to fight here in the United Kingdom“, He said Hearn in an interview at the end of his confrontation with Danny Jacobs. “I know that he has almost everything ready in his plan for this year, but if he wants to come here, he has a perfect opponent in John Ryder“.

Hearn ran for Ryderafter defeating Daniel Jacobs by a tight split decision in which he won on two cards by 115-113 and in the other he fell by the same score.

“I don’t see another super middleweight getting such convincing wins in his country,” he said. Eddie. “John just beat Jacobs and throughout this fight he showed his desire to win and in the end he won a great victory. Sometimes the decisions have not favored him as they should, tonight was close, but in the end he ended up on his side”.

Ryder He has a record of 31 wins with 5 losses. Among his failures are Rocky Fielding, Billy Joe Saunders Y Callum Smithrivals that he has previously beaten saul.

Like the previous ones, Jacobs lost to Cinnamonbut for Hearn it’s quite an achievement Ryder can join the list of those who lost to the former middleweight champion.

“Danny Jacobs has lost to (Gennady) Golovkin Y Cinnamonbut tonight he did it also against John Ryder and I hope they give him a shot at a world title, because he deserves it,” said the British promoter.

Eddy Reynoso talked about plans Cinnamon to make fights around the world. However, it seems that in 2022 he will continue fighting in U.S.

“We have many plans, one of them is to fight in the United Kingdomin Japanin China and in dubai“, He said Reynoso last November. “It is the next step we want to take in the career of sauldo fights in different parts of the world.”