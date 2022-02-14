Eagle-Eyed MCU Fans Think They Saw Tom Cruise’s Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer, See Photos

While the entire recently released the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness offered many new and exciting details about the film, there is one shot that has intrigued them the most. It is about a hero who flies and crashes into the rubble, and he or she appears to be surrounded by light.

Although it’s hard to see who the hero is, many MCU fans believe the shot confirms the presence of Tony Stark, rehearsed not by Robert Downey Jr, but by Tom Cruise.

As the title suggests, Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch is of course about the Multiverse and addresses the ramifications of that fateful spell cast by Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So technically another Tony Stark would make a lot of sense, even if it’s just for this movie. No Way Home also had two other Spideys (played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) crossing over into the MCU. And interestingly, Cruise was approached about rehearsing for the role of Tony Stark to Robert Downey Jr. However, he passed on the opportunity because he didn’t think it would “work.”

An alternate universe, Tony Stark, also ties in well with the theory that Marvel Comics’ Illuminati team of heroes will be a part of the movie. The theory is reinforced by the presence of Charles Xavier or Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor X. Although he was not seen, his voice was heard.

Similar to real-world theories, Marvel’s Illuminati is also a secret society, with a constantly changing roster. It works behind the scenes. The theory goes that the Illuminati will hold Strange responsible for the spell on him that led to the multiversal chaos. We may see other Hollywood actors in cameos in the film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6, 2022.