Dwayne Johnson revealed that his training for Black Adam was the most arduous of his career | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Dwayne Johnson has become synonymous with success at the box office and on streaming platforms, with movies like ‘Red Notice’ (2021), being the most watched in Netflix history.
But one passion project the actor has always had is that of the character Black Adam, an antihero in the pages of DC Comics that The Rock told Men’s Journal on Jan. 23 that he has trained for since birth.
In the interview, the actor from ‘Doom’ (2005) and ‘Rampage’ (2018) mentioned his excitement at having been able to record the movie of his dreams after 10 years with the project in mind and how he had to undergo the most arduous training of his career.
The Rock sought to be more muscular than Black Adam
Johnson commented that since the film was given the green light, he underwent rigorous training, which he shared several times on his Instagram profile.
His idea was to be in the best shape of his life and to achieve this, he and his trainer Dave Rienzi developed a new methodology and philosophy for the star to reach his goal.
As part of this mentality, he revealed that his goal was to surpass the musculature drawn in the comics of the character, even the costume he wears for the film does not have padding, as is customary in Hollywood costumes for superheroes.
Dwayne Johnson’s workout
In order to look more muscular than the Black Adam from the comics, The Rock’s training consisted of a diet of eating six to seven times a day with a balance of protein, carbohydrates, good fats, and sugar when needed.
The “phase 2” of his training began on December 12, 2020, when the actor shared a photo with a shirt with the logo of the film and a message announcing that the recordings would begin in the spring of 2021.
As for the exercises, on March 5 and 7, 2021, he shared a video with his routine to gain mass in shoulders and legs and also that the muscles maintain their shape and details.
For the other areas of his body, on the actor’s Instagram profile, he shared videos with the repetitions and routines he does, divided into days according to the muscles he wants to work on.
On Mondays he dedicates them to his back and biceps, Tuesday and Wednesday his shoulders, Thursday again his back and biceps, Friday he works his chest and triceps, Saturday is the day to build legs and on Sunday he rests with a “cheat meal”. ”.
The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and the cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Sarah Shahi. Its premiere is expected for July 29, 2022.