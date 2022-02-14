Due to a fight, a man dies in a Mazatlan hospital

Sinaloa.- One fight between two workers of a workshop ended up with one of them with amputated arms and a head injury, which caused died in the hospitalthis during the morning of Wednesday, on the federal highway Mexico 15 at the height of the Jacarandas neighborhood in Mazatlán.

The report of said event occurred at approximately 08:20 a.m. where it was mentioned that on the aforementioned road, between Santa Lucía Street and Santa Rosa Avenue, there was a person injured after a lawsuit had arisen between two workers, with amputations. and a severe head injury, for which they immediately took charge of providing first aid and transferred him to the emergency room of the General Hospital.

Elements of the Municipal Police attended the aforementioned workshop and managed to arrest the alleged perpetrator of said aggression. Minutes later it was reported that the injured man died in the emergency room when he received medical attention.

The injuries presented by the victim, identified as Lucio “N”, 48 years old, which were exposure of the brain mass, partial amputation of one arm and total amputation of the other, and blood loss were the causes of his death.

Personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office and the Grupo Apolo were in charge of carrying out the corresponding procedures both in the place where the fight occurred and in the emergency room.

Funeral home workers on duty were responsible for lifting the body and transferred it to the local Semefo for the corresponding legal tests and later to be delivered to their relatives. The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time.