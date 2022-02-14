Dubai Expo 2020 is an example of a city of the future that prioritizes the well-being of its inhabitants

The design of Expo 2020 in Dubai as a city of the future -District 2020- is an example of how strategy and planning can systematically improve people’s mental health and quality of life, by taking into account sustainability and well-being. This was underlined during The Chemistry of Happiness discussion held in the UK Pavilion to coincide with UK National Day, and following the recent Health and Wellness Week at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Your excellence Hessa Bint Essa BuhumaidUAE Minister for Community Development, highlighted the proactive approach the government has taken to ensure better mental health and well-being for UAE people.

His Excellency Buhumaid commented: “At the cusp of any development in the UAE, we believe that the focus is on the human being, and this is a deep-rooted thought that comes from the late Sheikh Zayedthe founder of the UAE”.

SE Buhumaid demonstrated how the Dubai Expo 2020 design is an example of what can be achieved for create future sustainable cities that are accessible to all, built with physical and mental well-being in mind, citing the planting of numerous ghaf trees around the compound as one way to achieve this.

“We have to guarantee that it is accessible to everyone, that it lasts for years, not only during these six months of Expo. This is just a small idea of ​​how we should build our communities and cities in the futuresaid HE Buhumaid.

SE Buhumaid’s comments were supported by recommendations from other panel members.

Dr Alex George, Youth Mental Health Ambassador to the UK Government, recommended the healing power of spending time in nature; while Glen Stollery, Managing Director of Les Mills International for the Middle East, India and Africa, commented the importance of physical exercise and training to support mental health.

Text, photos and video: Dubai Expo 2020