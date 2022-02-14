Download this great Steam horror game for free today for a limited time
In the next few hours and for a limited time you can add to your library of Steam totally free the great, Dear Esther. This promotion will be activated today, February 14, and will be available for free for 24 hours, that is, the promotion will end tomorrow, so don’t miss the opportunity to add it to your library. The announcement has been made officially and although at this time it still does not have the free game mark on Steam, we do not believe it will take too long to be available for free download.
Dear Esther from The Chinese Room will be available for free on Steam to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this founding title. The 2012 genre-defining narrative exploration game is free to download on February 14 and 15.
Dear Esther immerses you in a stunningly realized world, a remote and desolate island somewhere in the Outer Hebrides. As we move forward, a voice begins to read fragments of a letter: “Dear Esther…”, and thus begins a journey through one of the most original first-person games of recent years.