Download this great Steam horror game for free today for a limited time

Through an official press release, The Chinese Room has announced that one of its games will be free for a limited time. Another week from Steam we have the opportunity to get a new game totally free. We remind you that we still have a free game on the Epic Games Store and now for a limited time we can get this new gift thanks to Steam.

In the next few hours and for a limited time you can add to your library of Steam totally free the great, Dear Esther. This promotion will be activated today, February 14, and will be available for free for 24 hours, that is, the promotion will end tomorrow, so don’t miss the opportunity to add it to your library. The announcement has been made officially and although at this time it still does not have the free game mark on Steam, we do not believe it will take too long to be available for free download.

New free game on Steam