‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio Convinced Director Adam McKay To Use This Last Devastating Line

In recent years, Netflix has been releasing hit after hit, surprising viewers with original content that is thought-provoking and entertaining. One of these recent films is don’t look upwhich was released on the streaming platform on December 24, 2021.

With an impressive cast of Hollywood heavyweights and a riveting plot, viewers sing the praises of don’t look upand director Adam McKay. However, it’s not just McKay who helped create a memorable movie experience. Star Leonardo DiCaprio lent a helping hand on several occasions and was even responsible for that truly devastating final line of dialogue in don’t look up.

‘Don’t Look Up’ features an all-star cast

don’t look up tells the story of two astronomers, played by DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who desperately try to warn all of humanity about the approach of a comet that has the potential to end civilization. At every turn, the astronomers, Randall and Kate, are frustrated by those with their own agendas on the approaching comet. While some people take the threat seriously, others discuss the political and social ramifications, and others are more concerned with their social media accounts.

With witty commentary on the climate change crisis, don’t look up has managed to make waves with the public. However, the story is not the only notable thing about the film. In addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence, the film stars Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Ron Perlman, and Ariana Grande, among many other top stars. don’t look up is easily the most starred Netflix movie in recent years.

Leonardo DiCaprio was responsible for the last line in ‘Don’t Look Up’

Lead cast member DiCaprio connected deeply with the plot of don’t look up, as a well-known environmental activist. He even spent time working on the script with director McKay. In a recent interview, McKay talked about how DiCaprio helped him shape the film’s final moments by convincing him to keep the devastating final line of dialogue.

As reported by Screen Rant, McKay said, “Believe it or not, that line at the end of the movie where he says, ‘We really had [everything, didn’t we?]That wasn’t in the script. He came with it the day we were filming… In editing, it was Leo who pushed us to put the line ». McKay went on to note that “The line was so devastating. We were trying to get the balance of that ending right… And Leo was there and said, “Don’t you have to try that line? He really felt powerful when we did it.” McKay praised DiCaprio for being not only the one who came up with the line, but also the one he actively lobbied for to be included in the finished film.

How else did Leonardo DiCaprio help with the making of ‘Don’t Look Up’?

At another point, director McKay discussed DiCaprio’s involvement in the overall script, including the scene where Randall comments on how angry he is at the world’s reaction to the comet news. McKay noted in his interview that he was hesitant to include the scene, even though DiCaprio was passionate about including the speech. “I was like, ‘Speeches are complicated, man. They’re like drum solos,’” McKay said. “’They were awesome in the ’70s but…’” McKay said.

DiCaprio worked with McKay and other members of the production team and ultimately rewrote the speech 15 times. “I think it’s the biggest laugh in the movie when I screened it,” McKay said. Viewers who want to see the moment for themselves can catch don’t look upwhich is currently streaming on Netflix.

