Does Tom Cruise appear in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?

The latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to cause repercussions. The piece, released three months after the film’s premiere, left several images that are being analyzed, interpreted and reinterpreted in different ways. While the campaign prior to Spider-Man: No Way Home was reserved in terms of trailers, revealing only the villains, it is likely that the second installment of the story of the Sorcerer Supreme go in another direction.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is presented as the production in which the clash of universes will be most evident, so far. The decisions of Loki, Peter Parker and Doctor Strange through different stories have brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe to this point, where many issues seem to collide. At least there will be two realities that will come into conflict and, so far, three variants of Doctor Strange. The one known so far Defender Strange and a darker one, presented a while ago in What would happen if…?named as Supreme Doctor Strange. Beyond that, the surprise in the most recent preview is related to another character (and another actor).

Is about Hombre de Hierro Y Tom Cruise. During one of the action sequences in the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a figure emerges that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are associating with one of the versions of the character within the comics, Superior Iron Man. At the moment, there is no official version about it and the information provided by the images does not invite have too many certainties. However, that does not condition the opinions of the followers.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and a possible variant of Iron Man, played by Tom Cruise

From the minute with 34 seconds of the trailer, a figure emerges that until now has not been officially recognized. It emits light and can fly. He wears a suit that appears to have nanotech or some kind of resource along those lines. However, I do not clearly know a face. Ester character begins to fight against Wanda Maximoff in what seems to be one of the key moments of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

This appearance has motivated a multitude of reactions in relation to who the character could be. Several of them point in the same direction: it would be Superior Iron Man and who could play it is Tom Cruise. This possibility is not recent. It is one of the rumors that began to circulate in relation to the film and that, with sequences like the one described, feed naturally.

