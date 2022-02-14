Does Tom Cruise appear in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?

The latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to cause repercussions. The piece, released three months after the film’s premiere, left several images that are being analyzed, interpreted and reinterpreted in different ways. While the campaign prior to Spider-Man: No Way Home was reserved in terms of trailers, revealing only the villains, it is likely that the second installment of the story of the Sorcerer Supreme go in another direction.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is presented as the production in which the clash of universes will be most evident, so far. The decisions of Loki, Peter Parker and Doctor Strange through different stories have brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe to this point, where many issues seem to collide. At least there will be two realities that will come into conflict and, so far, three variants of Doctor Strange. The one known so far Defender Strange and a darker one, presented a while ago in What would happen if…?named as Supreme Doctor Strange. Beyond that, the surprise in the most recent preview is related to another character (and another actor).

Is about Hombre de Hierro Y Tom Cruise. During one of the action sequences in the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a figure emerges that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are associating with one of the versions of the character within the comics, Superior Iron Man. At the moment, there is no official version about it and the information provided by the images does not invite have too many certainties. However, that does not condition the opinions of the followers.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and a possible variant of Iron Man, played by Tom Cruise

From the minute with 34 seconds of the trailer, a figure emerges that until now has not been officially recognized. It emits light and can fly. He wears a suit that appears to have nanotech or some kind of resource along those lines. However, I do not clearly know a face. Ester character begins to fight against Wanda Maximoff in what seems to be one of the key moments of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

This appearance has motivated a multitude of reactions in relation to who the character could be. Several of them point in the same direction: it would be Superior Iron Man and who could play it is Tom Cruise. This possibility is not recent. It is one of the rumors that began to circulate in relation to the film and that, with sequences like the one described, feed naturally.

Something key in the associations is that, in another fragment of the trailer, some versions of Ultron appear with armor very similar to that described in the previous tweets. Tom Cruise’s interest in the character is not new. For 1998, as a souvenir ScreenRantthe actor applied for the role that he later took Robert Downey Jr. to be one of the narrative axes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for three phases. Through the Multiverse, the character could return to the story through another figure. An Iron Man variant that viewers associate with “Superior Iron Man“. We share some of them, include the possibility that it is Monica Rambeau.

This character appeared for the first time in Axis, edited during 2014. This adaptation of the character is the opposite of the one presented so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is considered a much darker and more self-centered role, to the point of carrying his title to the point of “Superior”. Unlike the classic armor with which Tony Stark is associated, in this variant the wearer wears white armor with his face uncovered. This is the version viewers are associating with the character featured in the latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

