‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: The crazy theory that Tom Cruise will join the UCM

The Super Bowl event has left us with many surprises. One of the most outstanding has been the new trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’which sees Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch reintroduce himself to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his appearance in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

In the film, directed by Sam Raimi, other great stars appear, such as Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and… Tom Cruise? Well, although the signing of the latter has not been confirmed, many of the Twitter users, after seeing the end of the second trailer, have begun to speculate on the witty theory that the ‘Mission Impossible’ actor will embody a variant of Iron Man, Superior Iron Man, the evil version of the superhero.

So my thinking is that Tom Cruise’s will be Superior Iron Man, one who managed to perfect the Ultron program and has it under his control pic.twitter.com/zkJdkmwoo4 ? bork ? (@BorkEternal) February 14, 2022

“I think Tom Cruise will be Superior Iron Man, a character who has perfected the Ultron program and has it under his control.”

“BRING ME TOM CRUISE AS SUPERIOR IRON MAN”

Hoping this is Tom Cruise’s Tony Stark variant pic.twitter.com/uAkHSPVQPk ? Peekochoo (@Peekochewie) February 13, 2022

“Hoping this is the Tony Stark variant of Tom Cruise.”

THIS IS TOM CRUISE. THIS IS SUPERIOR IRON MAN. THIS IS HIM MY HEAD IM SHEATING RN #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/0teY6TJTRY ? Sensational (@rockybqlboa) February 14, 2022

“THIS IS TOM CRUISE. HE’S SUPERIOR IRON MAN. THIS IS HIM MY HEAD I’M SWEATING.”

If Cruise is finally part of the tape, it would close a circle. And it is that according to what he told Comic Book in 2018, was competing with Robert Downey Jr. to get the role of Iron Manrecognizing that the latter was the ideal one to play the character: “I love Robert Downey Jr. I can’t imagine anyone else in that role, and I think he’s perfect.”

But the question is: what are Doctor Strange and Tony Stark doing together? Many followers suggest the inclusion of the Illuminatia kind of secret lodge made up of some of the most brilliant Marvel minds like Professor Charles Xavier, Mr. Fantastic, or Strange and Tony Stark themselves.

Will Namor be there too?

Within this exclusive group would also enter Namor, who will appear in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and who, according to rumors, will be played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta. Well, if you know little about Cruise’s assumption, fans continue with their hypotheses and conjectures fantasizing about the incorporation of the mutant son of a human sea captain.

Be that as it may, we will see if all these assumptions are fulfilled after the premiere of ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’, which hits theaters on May 6.