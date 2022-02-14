Doctor Strange 2 trailer could show Tom Cruise as Iron Man

Last night the evening of super bowl nHe left you less things than we expected, but enough to fill the fans of Marvel Studios and from The Lord of the Rings. The trailer of Doc Strange 2 He left us with a twisted face of surprise, and if we already have confirmation that Patrick Stewart’s Professor X will appear in the film, now the following theory jumps: Is Tom Cruise as Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness?

This article tries to discover what is happening, in no case can we confirm this, but we can get something closer to the truth.

Does Tom Cruise really appear as Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness?

In the second trailer, the Illuminati team is introduced, which in the MCU will be a multiversal group of variants of the protagonists we know, and maybe also those we don’t. At the moment we have confirmed two of six possible members, such as Mordo Sorcerer Supremeand also the teacher Charles Xavierof the X Men. It seems that Mary or Monica Rambeau (unknown) will be Captain Marvel from another dimension, but it is precisely that frame that has left us all in doubt.

It is believed that in that part of the trailer they have edited several parts to hide Iron Man from Tom Cruise, and in some user screenshots it could be said that it is. honestly we know that Marvel Studios is given to doing thatsee the omission of Vision from ‘Age of Ultron’. But this time we have more clues.

On the one hand, we see how Strange is stopped by the Iron Legion, but from another version of the multiverse. This belongs to Iron Man, and according to this design, it could be ‘Superior Iron Man’which is a higher version of Tony Stark and according to the rumors of the movie, the version of Tom Cruise would be that of an Iron Man who managed to put the shield around the earth, that the iron legion was a success and on top of that, defeat Thanosbeing also the possessor of several infinity gems.

In short, a much more powerful version than that of Robert Downey JR.

This is the frame of madness.

Director of comic book, Brandon Davisuploaded an image just like the one above and was one of the first to start the speculation with the possibility that Tom Cruise is Iron Manleaving us wondering if they were the same person.

It is true that the images seem of totally different characters, in fact, in case of betting, the image of Tom Cruise would be the one on the left, but sometimes we see what we want to see. The image is practically impossible to decipher, but if we rely on the Iron Legion, what is practically confirmed is that a version of Iron Man is a member of the Illuminati.

The question is: Will it be Tom Cruise? On May 5th we will clear up doubts with the premiere of the film.