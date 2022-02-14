Doctor Strange 2: Everything that the new trailer for ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

ANDhe superbowl It’s one of the best spectacular events of the year because it offers something for everyone: a fairly tight and hearty final for football fans, a disappointment for gamers (For the first time in 12 years, the Madden simulation failed.), a show… well, for rap fans and a long-awaited preview of the new Marvel Studios film, ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ for us, which showed several things that had been anticipated for a long time.

X-Men confirmed for ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

“We should tell him the truth”, is heard in one of the most exciting parts of the trailer, where Dr. Strange is “arrested” and brought before a mysterious court. The voice undoubtedly belongs to Patrick Stewartwho for about 8 or 9 films played Charles Xavierthe most powerful telepath in the world, in the Fox X-Men tapes.

Ever since Disney bought the company, it was known that this opened up a huge possibility that characters from the franchise would cross over into the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, now it is a reality. But why in that way? What is Charles Xavier doing there?

We’d recognize that bald spot and that chair back anywhere.Marvel Studios.

the illuminati

The six smartest heroes in the Marvel world banded together to form a secret global protection group, not as active as the avengersbut with action plans for any contingency. They were called the Illuminati, and the members were: Iron Man, Charles Xavier, Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Black Panther, Namor and… Dr. Strange.

If much of the original alignment is respected, we might even see the premiere of the Mexican Tenoch Huerta as the ruler of Atlantis, Namor. It also opens the possibility that the Fantastic 4 will be introduced to this line. Marvel Studios had already clarified that they would never look for a replacement for the T’Challa by Chadwic Boseman…but will Robert Downey Jr. revive for Tony Stark? No, because there was another strong rumor about it.

Tom Cruise will be Iron Man in the new Dr. Strange movie?

More and more fan theories claim that the idea that Tom Cruise appears as Tony Stark from another universeand specifically to a version that in the comics was known as Superior Iron Man. In this case, it would be a Tony Stark who successfully fulfilled his idea of create a “shield” that would protect the world.

That shield was Ultron. Let’s remember that in the second Avengers movie, both Tony Stark and Bruce Banner were developing this Artificial Intelligence, but it got out of control and tried to end humanity. What would have happened if the development had been successful? They would have built an army of Ultrons (as seen at the beginning of Avengers 2, Iron Man robots voiced by Jarvis) to protect the world. Robots very similar to the ones that “arrest Dr. Strange”.

That is not Human Torch, there are those who say that it could be Superior Iron Man.Marvel Studios.

Who will be the villain in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

The same trailer shows many possibilities. On the one hand, it is Strange Supremethe evil version of Dr. Strange who did everything possible to achieve absolute power (the one we saw in ‘What If…?’). On the other hand, Wanda Maximoff’s claim (and her aspect of ‘Carrie’) make us suppose that in the end, she s to be the enemy.

But at the beginning of the trailer Strange says something very specific: “every night i have the same dream, and then the nightmare begins”. Nightmare is one of Dr. Strange’s most famous enemies, and for years (literally years, when the possibility of this sequel was being talked about), it was proposed that he be the villain of this installment. Which would make sense of the images of the mummy-style monster seen in the trailer, or that Dark Strange which uses an evil version of the Multiple Images of Ikkon.

And of course, it should not be ruled out that Mordo Be one of the villains. While in the first movie she was his ally, in the comics Baron Mordo was always one of Strange’s greatest nemesis. Also, at the end of the first movie, we had seen Mordo intending to eliminate wizards from the world.

Strange Supreme? Nightmare?Marvel Studios.

The point is that this movie will be so wide, and could include so many things. (especially since we saw what Marvel Studios is capable of after the last Spider-Man movie) that at this point, we could anticipate everything and nothing at the same time. What do you think? What else did you understand about this trailer?