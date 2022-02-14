‘Doctor Strange 2’: All references to ‘What If…?’ in the new spot of the Marvel movie – Movie News

‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ will hit theaters in our country on May 5. And to warm up engines, Marvel revealed a new TV spot with multiple references to ‘What If…?’, did you manage to see all of them?

On May 5, Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will arrive in theaters in Mexico, a film with which Sam Raimi (Spider-Man) will return to the universe of superheroes. And to keep us excited about the title, Marvel Studio not only revealed the first trailer for the film yesterday, but also shared a television spot where Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen they make some references to the animated series What If…?, were you able to see each one of them?

Do you remember the fifth episode? Yes, where the zombie versions of superheroes were presented Marvel’s mightiest, including Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and even Thanos (Josh Brolin). Well, something similar happens in the clip that is barely 30 seconds long.

If you were dying to see the Scarlet Witch in her zombie version, as she appeared fighting Vision (Paul Bettany) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), we have good news for you: Olsen has brought it to live-action! And if this were not enough, we must mention that it is in a place very similar to the cellar where it was hidden in the animated version, it even seems to come out of a bunker, a clear reference.

On the other hand, we must bear in mind that we will have different versions of the Sorcerer Supreme and one of them was taken from What If…?, can you guess what it is? We’ll start with the evil version of Doctor Strange, which was corrupted by the desire to alter the past and save the love of his life, Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), by absorbing dark creatures to increase his strength.

We have references to ‘What If…?’ in the new spot for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’!



And this is not all, it also seems that Sam Raimi made a mix with the previous Strange and his zombie version, also from What If…?since at the end of the spot we can see him preparing to launch an attack, also we have a close-up of his face and there, it is confirmed that he has that appearance with his rotten meat.

This is how the House of Ideas continues to connect its multiple universes, regardless of whether they are live-action or animated productions, everything is falling into the same film: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This without forgetting the shield of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) that also appears in the new poster, we already want the film to be released!