Disney at risk of losing Jack Sparrow and Johnny Depp could be key to saving it

Since her controversial divorce with AmberHeard, Johnny Depp He has experienced difficult times not only in his personal life, also professionally.

And it is that he received the rejection of many production companies, losing jobs and papers, such as Jack Sparrow, after Disney turned his back on him.

This upset the fans, who They wanted to continue seeing the successful actor in this iconic character in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie that the franchise is preparing.

And this character can only be played by the famous actor, who not only gave him life, but gave him his I touched.

When asked about How did you feel about not playing this role anymore? and if he missed it, the actor replied:

“No, I don’t miss it, because I have it every day, I always carry it with me, I travel with Captain Jack Sparrow in my suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is faithful to me.”

Now it looks like Disney would need him, so as not to lose the rights to the character of Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp would be vital to save Jack Sparrow

The screenwriters A. Lee Alfred ll and Ezequiel Martinez Jr. filed a demand against Disney at 2017.

They claimed that Disney had stolen their idea, after sending a script to their studio, and had created Jack Sparrow based on what they had sent.

Judge rejected the demand at firstbut the writers did not remain calm and they appealedachieving open the investigation again.

This puts Disney at risk of losing one of its best characters, and one of the most original, so they would need Johnny’s help not to lose it.

And it is that the actor based his character on Keith Richards, guitarist for The Rolling Stones, and real-life pirates, giving the character a personal touch, which I would dismiss the accusations.

Because, JOhnny would be key, and very necessary in this case, for him to explain that he gave his touch to the famous character, and it was not based on any idea of ​​the screenwriters A. Lee Alfred ll and Ezequiel Martinez Jr.