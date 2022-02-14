Disagreements between Kyler Murray and Cardinals according to sources

However, Arizona wants the young Murray both now and in the future.

The Arizona Cardinals and franchise quarterback Kyler Murray are at odds after a season that started out promisingly ended with a first-round playoff loss.

Kyler Murray, who recently removed any reference to the Cardinals from his Instagram account, is frustrated with the franchise and embarrassed by the team’s 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and believes he has become the scapegoat, sources said to Chris Mortensen from ESPN.

Kyler Murray after losing in the wild card round against the Rams. Getty

The Cardinals have their own concerns about Kyler Murraywith sources describing the 2019 first overall pick as self-centered, immature and a finger-pointer.

According to sources, the Arizona coach, Kliff Kingsbury explores how he can provide better alternatives to help Murray. In the meantime, select veterans of the team hope to communicate with Murray about how the 24-year-old can better handle adversity, sources said.

Former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who played two years with Murray, wasn’t sure what to make of the quarterback’s social media move, but said Tuesday he hopes both sides get what they both get. they want.

“I haven’t talked to Kyler in a while, but he looked good in the Pro Bowl, seemed like he was having a lot of fun, throwing touchdowns,” Fitzgerald said Tuesday. “I just hope it all works out the way both sides want it to. That’s really what it’s all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals and I want the best for everyone.”

Despite the acrimony, the Cardinals hope things settle down and Murray is their current and future quarterback.

Murray heads into the final year of his rookie contract, but Arizona has until May 2 to get his fifth-year option. However, Murray is also eligible to negotiate a new contract now that he has completed his third season.

He is currently scheduled to earn a base salary of $965,000 in 2022, but with a $4.5 million bonus that is fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year, Murray will take home around $5.4 million.

If Murray wants a new deal before his fourth NFL season, he’ll have a recent precedent to refer to. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was signed to a six-year contract worth $258 million in early August before beginning his fourth season.

In his three seasons in the NFL, Murray has been named Rookie of the Year and made two Pro Bowls.

Information from ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss was used in this report.