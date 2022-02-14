Director Ivan Reitman, the king of eighties comedy, died at the age of 75 – Tvshow – 02/14/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

Ivan Reitmann insisted on making the viewer happy with his successful films, some of them as popular as meatballs (1979) or The Ghostbusters (1984), which made him the king of eighties comedy.

Reitman, who has died at the age of 75 “in his sleep” at his home in Montecito, in the state of California, is not only the architect of those two blockbusters but also the brains behind comedies like the wacky platoon (1981), Twins (1988), A detective in kindergarten (1990) or six days and seven nights (1998).

Born in the former Czechoslovakia into a Jewish family that survived the Holocaust and raised in Canada, where they went into exile, he worked to make the viewer laugh.

His entry into the world of punk comedy came as a producer of National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978), a frat spoof directed by John Landis that opened up the can of laughter for a generation of people growing up in the ’80s.

In 1979, already as director, he premiered meatballs in which he gave Bill Murray his first leading role.

But his most significant success came with The Ghostbustersalso with this actor, nominated for two Oscars, and which led to the production of a sequel, ghostbusters 2 (1989), and numerous adaptations of the franchise both on television, for the world of video games and even comics.

With the perspective that time gave him on the cult film, the filmmaker confessed to being “proud” of the comedy with supernatural overtones that, in addition to Murray, starred Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis, and which grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.

Reitman signed in 1988 another small generational classic as Twins, with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. With Schwarzenegger he repeated again in A detective in kindergarten in the 90s, and by recruiting their old partner they would like to repeat the phenomenon.

Always with humor as his flag, the director made “Dave” (1993), with Kevin Kline playing a double for the US president, and a dad to spare (1997), a work in which he guided the actors Billy Cristal and Robin Williams.

At the end of the 90s he switched to adventure films with six days and seven nightsstarring Harrison Ford and Anne Heche, and already in the 2000s he was in charge of my super ex girlfriend, Evolution and romance Friends with benefitsstarring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in 2011.

Reitman understood that movies are there to entertain and help understand one’s life.

His cinema is not an orphan and he is taking over from his son Jason, director of successful films such as June or nonstop lovewho at the end of 2021 took charge of Ghostbusters: Legacythe new installment of the paranormal comedy in which Ivan himself appears as executive producer.

The saga also continues with his daughters Catherine and Caoline, both actresses.