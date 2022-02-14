Diego Boneta’s romantic getaway, Gael García Bernal’s departure with his children and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s walk

Diego Boneta enjoyed a few days off with his girlfriend, Renata Notni

the mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal, who has already signed a contract with Marvel to star in the adaptation of Werewolf By Nighttook a break with his children Libertad and Lázaro, the result of his relationship with the Argentine interpreter Dolores Fonzi, for a few days of vacation in Rome.

Gael García Bernal with his children Libertad and Lázaro

The actor was happy and relaxed while having lunch with family

Although the actor Diego Bonet and his girlfriend Renata Notni debunked recent engagement rumors, the couple was able to enjoy a day at the beach in Miami, Florida. The protagonist of the Luis Miguel series was relaxed with his partner of more than a year while they enjoyed some drinks to end the day on the coast.

The couple recently clarified that they do not plan to get married yet and assured that they are enjoying their relationship to the fullest.

Diego wore board shorts by Fendi while enjoying the sun with his girlfriend Renata, who was wearing an orange bikini.

Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom They enjoyed some family time while taking their daughter to the park on Sunday before heading to the Super Bowl. The couple was shown accompanying their little girl, daisy lovewhile I was very entertaining in a miniature car.

Katy Perry and Orlando took their daughter to the park to enjoy some family time

The famous couple continues to reserve the identity of their daughter and there are few photographs in which she can be seen clearly

The model haley bieber wore an ensemble of green leggings and a one-shoulder top while heading to a yoga class in Beverly Hills, following the events of Friday night, when four people were injured in a fight developed outside a party organized by her husband, Justin Bieber. The star-studded event was held at an Italian restaurant.

Hailey Bieber heads to a yoga class in Beverly Hills

The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, wore a green outfit and a pair of black glasses

Katie Holmes He looked very elegant in white arriving at the Alice + Olivia fashion show in New York during Fashion Week. The actress, who has long been distinguished by her sophisticated style, is already part of the stable audience of fashion weeks in exclusive European and American capitals.

Katie Holmes gave a fashion lecture at the entrance of the Alice + Olivia fashion show

Although the actress slipped when leaving the parade, she never lost the style that characterizes her

Harry Styles He filmed his latest video clip at The Mall in London. From a mobile bed and with two musicians as companions, the former One Direction dressed in polka dot pajamas, was amused during the recording.

Harry Styles filmed his latest music video from a mobile bed and alongside two female musicians

With only 28 years and almost 15 years of career, Styles promises a long career in the music scene

