Diego Boneta’s romantic getaway, Gael García Bernal’s departure with his children and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s walk
the mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal, who has already signed a contract with Marvel to star in the adaptation of Werewolf By Nighttook a break with his children Libertad and Lázaro, the result of his relationship with the Argentine interpreter Dolores Fonzi, for a few days of vacation in Rome.
Although the actor Diego Bonet and his girlfriend Renata Notni debunked recent engagement rumors, the couple was able to enjoy a day at the beach in Miami, Florida. The protagonist of the Luis Miguel series was relaxed with his partner of more than a year while they enjoyed some drinks to end the day on the coast.
Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom They enjoyed some family time while taking their daughter to the park on Sunday before heading to the Super Bowl. The couple was shown accompanying their little girl, daisy lovewhile I was very entertaining in a miniature car.
The model haley bieber wore an ensemble of green leggings and a one-shoulder top while heading to a yoga class in Beverly Hills, following the events of Friday night, when four people were injured in a fight developed outside a party organized by her husband, Justin Bieber. The star-studded event was held at an Italian restaurant.
Katie Holmes He looked very elegant in white arriving at the Alice + Olivia fashion show in New York during Fashion Week. The actress, who has long been distinguished by her sophisticated style, is already part of the stable audience of fashion weeks in exclusive European and American capitals.
Harry Styles He filmed his latest video clip at The Mall in London. From a mobile bed and with two musicians as companions, the former One Direction dressed in polka dot pajamas, was amused during the recording.