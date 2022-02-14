Deontay Wilder, willing to bet on traditional medicine to find a way out

Deontay Wilder He appeared as the great heavyweight threat, the destroyer and champion that the rest of his opponents would seek to dethrone. Until he appeared on his way Tyson Furywho first ruined his perfect career record with a draw in December 2018 and then handed him the first two losses between February 2020 and October 2021.

Since his last time in the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the 36-year-old American who is 42-2-1 (41 KOs) has stalled his plans and it is not known how he will continue his career in the boxing elite.

Meanwhile, The Bronze Bomber himself revealed what the next phase of his sports life will be and his solution seems to point to a traditional South American medicine. This decision comes after having accused a conspiracy theory after his fall by knockout against Fury. “They tampered with my water and their glove had something on it,” he said.

“I think I’m going to make a trip that I have to do. I’m thinking about doing Ayahuasca. That’s going to be my decision-making process,” Wilder surprised, before giving details about this innovation on Byron Scott’s podcast.

“Ayahuasca is something you take to make a spiritual journey. I’m really interested in that, getting shamans (a person who with a ritual can change the course of reality) and things like that. I want to start this path… It will help me navigate my decision-making about whether I want to return to the sport or not,” the American whitewashed.

While Fury finds himself out of competition, belt holders Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua and Dilian Whyte are keeping the heavyweight on fire.

