DC trailer with ‘Black Adam’, ‘Aquaman 2’ and previews of ‘The Batman’ and ‘The Flash’

the weekend of the superbowl keep dragging crowd trailers of the proyects most anticipated of the year. to the advances of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ or ‘The Adam Project’among others, they have been joined by the next premieres that it prepares DC by 2022.

under the motto “The world needs heroes”Warner Bros. Pictures has revealed the First images of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adamin addition to Jason Momoa returning to the seas with the sequel to ‘Aquaman’more scenes from Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz in the upcoming ‘The Batman’as well as from Ezra Miller in ‘The Flash’. Also, they have highlighted the debut of characters such as hawkman, who will appear in ‘Black Adam’. You can see the full trailer at video from above.

Dwayne Johnson, antihero in ‘Black Adam’

The DC character, main antagonist of Shazam, debuts in the DC cinematic universe. Before dealing with Zachary Levi, Dwayne Johnson will tell the origin story of this, a priori, villain. Pictures show that he will take revenge on those who harmed his family. In addition to showing how her characteristic black suit suits her. Together with him, they have revealed what Hawkman, played by Aldis Hodge, will look like, unfolding his wings. What’s more, Pierce Brosnan brings to life Doctor Fate, presumably the villain of the tape. And if it was not enough, Atom Smasher makes an appearance, being played by Noah Centineo. Premiere on July 29.





Dwayne Johnson in ‘Black Adam’ | Warner Bros. Pictures

Jason Moma reigns over the sea again in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’





Jason Momoa in ‘Aquaman’ | Warner Bros.

After the good reception of ‘Aquaman’, james wan returns to direct this sequel to the King of the Seven Seas. Jason Momoa gets dressed again in the suit of scales to face new enemies, in principle, the next December 16. have been confirmed to Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. As for the plot, a deep secrecy still surrounds it.

New images of ‘The Batman’ and ‘The Flash’





Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’ | Warner Bros.

The two previous projects join those already announced on Batman and Flash. Regarding the protector of Gotham, they have shown scenes previously seen in the trailers, focused on Robert Pattinson and his relationship with Zoë Kravitz in the film. The film will be out in theaters next March 4. Next to her, ‘The Flash’ promises to reboot the DC Universe on the big screen as fans know him. The film will adapt the comic ‘Flashpoint’ where the super hero travels through different Earths. In the unpublished images, he appears as there will be more than one Ezra Miller giving life to the DC speedster, in addition to Maribel Verdu from behind, who will be Barry Allen’s mother in the film. Its premiere is scheduled for November 4thwith Andy Muschietti at the helm and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman.

