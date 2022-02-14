Day of love and friendship: 10 romantic movies to watch this February 14

On February 14, the day of love and friendship or Valentine’s Day is celebrated. Lovers often spend the day together, ending with a romantic dinner or movie night. Here we share some that you could see on the Netflix streaming platform.

“Malcolm&Marie”

Zendaya and John David Washington star in a romantic drama which tells the story of a filmmaker who, together with his girlfriend, will have to overcome various revelations about past relationships which will test the strength of their love.

“The Half of it”

It takes place in the kind of small town that may seem quaint, but feels like a prison for the restless kids trapped in it. It tells us about how adolescents on different rungs of the social hierarchy high school students can forge secret but life-changing bonds.

“love”

The story of Richard and Mildred Loving, a couple who are arrested for interracial marriage in the 1960s. begins a legal battle that was to trigger a historic Supreme Court decision in 1967.

“Story of a Marriage”

This film tells the story of a theater director (Adam Driver) and an actress (Scarlett Johansson) who seek to overcome their divorce. in the personal and professional aspect but not only that, they must also learn to live together so that their little son achieves stability.

“About time”

At 21 years old, Tim discovers that he is able to travel through time and change what has happened in his life. His decision to improve his situation by getting a girlfriend turns out not to be as easy as he thought.

“You’ll always be my maybe”

Just when the protagonist’s relationship is in crisis, she meets her first love after 15 years. This situation becomes uncomfortable at first but when they remember everything they experienced they realize how they have changed and although they are now different, the feelings are still the same.

“Howard’s End”

A film that talks about the impossibility that two people with fundamentally different values ​​can really communicate. Around these conversations revolves a story that it involves devices from British literature around 1900: class, wealth, family, hypocrisy, and real estate.

“The Holiday”

This romantic movie stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, Two girls in love who organize a vacation with a house exchange to escape the anguish of the Christmas season.

“someone great”

Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) is a driven writer who has just landed her dream job, but she has to give news that breaks the relationship with her lifelong boyfriend, after this, they part ways but she finds refuge in a reunion with her old friends.

“When we met”

When we first met, eI know a movie about a guy who gets to spend a night with the woman of his dreams and has the ability to travel through time, so he decides to alter that night over and over again so that everything is perfect, at least for him.

Why is the day of love and friendship celebrated? Origin of Valentine’s Day

It is a festival of Christian origin, the story tells that there was a priest whose name was Valentin, who broke the law and secretly married some young soldiers. Because of this he was sentenced to death on February 14, 270 for disobedience and rebellion.

