David Bisbal’s Soundtrack for Valentine’s Day

Apple Music has decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a playlist personally selected by one of Cadena Dial’s most beloved artists, David Bisbal.

To enjoy the day of love with the ballads that move you, David Bisbal gives us a selection of his favorite songs to fall in love and fall in love on the most romantic day of the year David Bisbal’s favorite romantic songs

David Bisbal, I couldn’t let this day go by without sending your special message congratulating Valentine’s Day

“For me, Valentine’s Day is that feeling that one has when being next to the person they love, but every day of the year. For me that means the day of love, but it is also good that there is a day to celebrate it, so I hope you all enjoy it, that you are very happy and that you live it with a lot of passion”. David

David Bisbal, his favorite songs

The artist’s favorite love songs include some of his own interpretations, which have been a milestone in Latin musical romanticism, such as the ballad that opens the playlist “Tell him”, which shows us a bisbal that we see in very few songs, the disheartened: she left, but only physically, he misses her and remembers her kiss by kiss… who hasn’t missed her like that at some time? or the emotional “My princess”, that the artist dedicated in 2009 to his daughter Her and that tells everything he feels towards her with an absolutely moving performance.

bisbal also stands out in playlist on Apple Music to the greatest romantic Latin performers with whom he rubs shoulders at the top of world success, such as Enrique Iglesias along with Juan Luis Guerra, Alejandro Fernández, Alejandro Sanz in their hand in hand with Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi or Manuel Carrasco; but also making clear his refined taste for Anglo-Saxon songs that make the world fall in love and hit the charts performed by Ed Sheeran, Elton John with Dua Lipa, Adele, Justin Bieber or Billie Eilish.

Valentine’s story

The celebration of the day of Valentine’s Day It comes, according to one of the most widespread legends, from the Rome of the third century, when at the beginning of the expansion of Christianity the emperor Claudius III He enacted a law that prohibited young people from getting married so that they could enlist in the army. Disagreeing with this law, a young priest named Valentin decided to defy the ban and began secretly celebrating marriages between young lovers. After being discovered, Valentine He was arrested and confined in a dungeon, where he met a blind young woman named Julia, who is said to have restored her sight. Despite the miracle Valentine He remained a prisoner and on February 14, 269, he was stoned and beheaded. Legend has it that Valentín, in love with Julia, sent a farewell note to the girl in which he signed: “From your Valentine”, hence the Anglo-Saxon expression with which love letters are signed: «From your Valentine«. Julia, grateful, planted an almond tree that gave beautiful pink flowers next to the grave of her beloved, hence the symbolism of this tree to express lasting love and friendship.

David Bisbal is one of the most awarded and best-selling and touring artists in our local scene. Winner of 3 Latin Grammys, 3 Latin Billboards, 3 World Music Awards and 2 Ondas Awards, among the more than 80 national and international awards he has accumulated, he is recognized on both sides of the Atlantic for his career of more than 20 years in which he has achieved 11 Diamond Records for the sales of his records and selling more than 5 million tickets from his more than 1000 concerts around the world.

David Bisbal He has performed in such legendary venues as the Royal Albert Hall, the O2 Arena in London, Carnegie Hall, the Barclays Center in New York, the Teatro Real in Madrid or the Olympia in Paris and has collaborated with artists of the stature of Alejandro Sanz, Rocio Jurado, Miley Cyrus, Rihana, Alejandro Fernández, Juan Luis Guerra, Fonsi, Raphael, Juan Gabriel, Sebastián Yatra, among others…

David Bisbal accumulates more than 800 million streamings of all his songs, among which we find his latest hits ‘As of today’ with Sebastian Yatra, “Perdón” with Greeicy and “Bésame” with Juan Magán, or “Abriré la Puerta” with Alexander Fernandez.

He is also one of the most followed artists on social networks where he has more than 20 million followers, loyal fans who today can enjoy a day full of love with the music recommended by David Bisbal on your playlist at AppleMusic.

