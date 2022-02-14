Crypto commercials flood the Super Bowl

Along with the blocking of passes in the superbowl this year, viewers will see announcements related to blockchain and crypto assets.

In fact, some have called this year’s NFL championship game the Crypto Bowlbecause many of the commercials had at least a relationship with cryptocurrencies.

FTX

the online exchange FTX ran ads featuring former Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, with New York Jets superfan Fireman Ed.

Also, before halftime, the star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm“, Larry David, appeared as different characters throughout history, giving his bad opinion about a series of important innovations (the wheel, Edison’s light bulb, democracy) before finally, in the modern era, he was it will show the FTX mobile app “Ehh…” he said.

Yes OK FTX had announced that it would publish an announcement of the superbowlLarry David’s star turn was a surprise.

The cryptocurrency exchange Canada BitBuy hired the star of the nba kyle Lowery to help move your product.

Budweiser

Budweiser, a fixture of every Super Bowl, was the first to show off some crypto during this year’s game. The brewing giant issued an advertisement for its new drink Bud Light N3XT which included a nod to his participation in the collection Noun DAOs NFT.

The reference was subtle: displaying the collection’s signature blocky glasses superimposed on an art gallery painting.

TurboTax

Jason Sudeikis featured prominently in an ad for TurboTax from Intuitin which a potential taxpayer/freelancer wonders, “What if…I have no idea how to freelance, but…I invest in crypto from my hometown?”

In addition, Crypto.com tapped Matt Damon to provide an ad where viewers can choose their preferred digital currency site.

Similarly, Coinbase and the Israeli financial services eToro were also present at the sporting event with crypto ads.

cryptocurrencies

For many, especially those who have bet big on cryptocurrencies, they see this as a sign that the new money has finally gone mainstream.

“These companies are conveying that we’re not this weird, nerdy kid on the corner who’s doing sneaky things,” Beth Egan, an associate professor of advertising at Syracuse University, told the portal. New York Times. “We’re a real company, a real advertiser, we’re here to stay, we’re mainstream.”

“In the US, there is no other event every year where consumers actively expect to receive advertising,” the marketing executive of FTXNathaniel Whittemore.

The advertisements of superbowl are in keeping with the trend of pushing blockchain currency into living rooms across the United States.

Crypto companies have spent around 113 million dollars on advertisements since January 2020, according to the specialized portal Bloomberg.

